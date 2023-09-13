RVNL, Ircon International, IRFC: Trading strategies for these buzzing railways stocks

Domestic stock indices settled on a mixed note on Tuesday amid muted global cues. The BSE barometer Sensex gained 94.05 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 67,221.13. The NSE benchmark Nifty shed 3.15 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 19,993.20. Select railways stocks namely Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Ircon International and Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) are likely to be in focus today. Here is what Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart has to say on these stocks ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Indian Railway Finance Corporation | Buy | Target Price: Rs 80 | Stop Loss: Rs 60

The counter of IRFC witnessed a breakout of the bullish flag pattern formation with strong volume on the daily chart. Post the breakout, the stock saw 24 per cent jump as it moved to its all-time high level of Rs 92. At the current level, the structure of the counter has become very expensive for taking new positions. Risky traders can take positions at Rs 66–67 levels for a target of over Rs 80 with a stop-loss of Rs 60.



Rail Vikas Nigam | Buy | Target Price: Rs 180-200 | Stop Loss: Rs 147

The counter of RVNL witnessed a breakout of upward-sloping channel formation at the Rs 147 level with strong volumes. It retested the breakout level before moving towards the Rs 199 level. But from the higher levels, it faced profit booking. Traders have to apply a ‘buy-on-dip’ strategy, as the stock is still trading above all its important moving averages. On the downside, Rs 147 is a strong demand zone during any correction. On the upside, Rs 180 is the immediate hurdle; above this, one can expect a move towards the Rs 200 level.



Ircon International | Buy | Target Price: Rs 160 | Stop Loss: Rs 120

Ircon International recently experienced a breakout from a flag formation on its daily chart, accompanied by significant trading volume. However, it encountered profit-taking activities around the Rs. 174 price level. As it stands, the stock's current valuation appears to be on the expensive side. Risk-tolerant traders may consider initiating positions in the range of Rs 134–136, with a target price of Rs 160. It's advisable to set a stop-loss at Rs 120 to manage risk on this trade.





