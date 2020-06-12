SBI Life Insurance OFS begins today, share price falls over 2%

SBI Life Insurance share lost over 2% in early trade today as promoter company SBI is selling 2.1% stake in the life insurer. Share price of SBI Life Insurance fell 2.2% to Rs 725.15 against previous close of Rs 741.45.

The floor price for offer for sale (OFS) is Rs 725 per share. The large cap share trades higher than 20 day and 50 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has gained 8% in one year and fallen 21.62% since the beginning of this year.

At 11:02 am, the share was trading 1.42% higher at Rs 751.95 on BSE. The transaction involves sale of 2.10 crore shares in the life insurer. On March 31, 2020, SBI held 57.6 percent equity stake in the company, while promoter BNP Paribas Cardif held 5.20 percent stake.

On June 12, non retail investors can take part in the sale. On June 15, bboth non retail and retail investors are allowed to participate in the share sale.

Market cap of SBI Life stood at Rs 75,102 crore on BSE.

SBI top Sensex loser after SC seeks roadmap for clearing AGR dues

Total 0.51 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 3.82 crore. On October 30, 2019, the stock hit 52 week high of Rs 1,030 and 52-week low of Rs 520 on March 19, 2020.

Investors lose Rs 3.5 lakh crore after Sensex, Nifty fall on weak US market sentiment

"State Bank of India ("the Promoters of the Company")(the "Seller") proposes to sell up to 2,10,00,000 Equity Shares (the "Sale Shares"), in aggregate representing 2.10% of the total issued and paid-up Equity Share capital of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd ("the Company") on June 12, 2020 ("T Day") (for non-retail investors only) and on June 15, 2020 ("T+1 Day") (for retail investors and for non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids), through the separate designated window of BSE Limited ("BSE") and National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE" and together with BSE, the "Stock Exchanges"), SBI Life said in a communication to BSE.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 400 points, Nifty at 9,780; IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, ONGC top losers