Seven of top 10 most-valued companies add Rs 57,403 cr in market cap

Seven of the top 10 most-valued companies together added Rs 57,402.93 crore in market valuation last week, with SBI emerging as the biggest gainer.

While, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank made gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, TCS, ITC and HDFC suffered losses.

The valuation of SBI jumped Rs 20,260.54 crore to Rs 2,86,301.54 crore.

The m-cap of RIL zoomed Rs 13,297.66 crore to Rs 8,63,995.66 crore and that of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 12,208.98 crore to Rs 6,30,853.98 crore.

HUL's valuation advanced Rs 6,341.22 crore to Rs 3,69,688.22 crore and that of ICICI Bank rose by Rs 4,884.11 crore to Rs 2,57,106.11 crore.

The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank went up by Rs 323.64 crore to Rs 2,54,865.64 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 86.78 crore to Rs 3,24,305.78 crore.

On the other hand, HDFC's valuation plunged Rs 2,544.62 crore to Rs 3,38,658.38 crore.

The market cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined Rs 1,593.96 crore to Rs 7,50,627.04 crore and that of ITC fell by Rs 876.4 crore to Rs 3,63,713.60 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, RIL remained at the number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Over the last week, the Sensex advanced over 508 points, or 1.33 per cent.

