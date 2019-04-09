Share Market Update: Sensex gains 255 points, Nifty closes above 11,650; Torrent Pharma, AIA Eng, Dewan Hsg Fin. top gainers

Share Market Updates: Benchmark Indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the green powered by gains in Realty and IT stocks today. Sensex closed 255 points higher at 38,958, the Nifty closed 76 points to 11,680 level in trade today. Torrent Pharma (4.10%) AIA Engineering (3.99%) and Dewan Housing Fin. Corp. (3.91%) were among the top gainers for the day. Market breadth was negative for the day as 1427 stocks have declined against 1155 advanced stocks. While 39 Sectors advanced (Top gainer: BSE Realty 1.59 %), 4 Sectors declined (Top loser: BSE Telecom -0.73%). Overall 6 closed in the red out of 30 stocks on Sensex and 10 declined out of the 50 stocks on Nifty.

Here's a look at live updates for the Indian share market today:

3:30 pm: Nifty trading up by 71 points and Sensex by 255 points in the last lap of the day's trade.

3:15 pm: Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 18 were trading in the green, while 32 were in the red.

3:00 pm: Top gainers for the day are Torrent Pharma (4.10%) AIA Engineering (3.99%) and Dewan Housing Fin. Corp. (3.91%).

2:55 pm: Market has gained 0.15% while volumes have fallen by 13.83%. Overall 1422 Stocks have declined against 1087 advanced stocks. However, market cap of the entire market has increased by 0.21%. Large Caps has led the market with Nifty gaining by 0.24%.

2:45 pm: Top Gainers of BSE 200 are Ashok Leyland (4.01%), AIA Engineering (3.99%)& Torrent Pharma (3.97%). Top Losers of BSE 200 are Coromandel Intl. (-4.02%), Indiabulls Housing (-3.40%)& Asian Paints (-3.31%).

2:15 pm: Shares of JSW Steel declined almost 2 per cent in Tuesday's session, as the company said its crude steel production declined 3 per cent to 4.17 million tonnes in the March quarter against 4.31 million tonnes in the corresponding quarter in 2018.

2:00 pm: Shares of Tata Motors moved higher as media reports suggested that JLR has begun manufacturing Range Rover Velar in India, which is priced at Rs. 72 lakh. Reacting to the news, share price of Tata Motors rose 2.7% to intraday high of Rs. 206.

1:45 pm: Linde India Limited gained up to 9% after the company said it has recieved a letter by the acquirer- BOC India- for valution of share prices in relation to the Open Offer. BOC India plans to acquire 2,13,21,056 equity shares of Linde India from its public shareholders. As of now, the BOC Group - part of the Linde Group, owns 75% equity in Linde India and plans to take full ownership of the company.

1:30 pm: Shares of Prabhat Telecoms rose 1% to touch 52-week high of Rs 402.8 intraday, as the company signed distributor agreement with Xmi Pte (Hong Kong) for distributing telecom accessories and other accessories.

1:15 pm: Indian Telephone Industries Limited, commonly known as ITI Limited gained up to 9% to Rs. 106.85 today, as the company announced that it achieved a turnover of Rs. 2051.59 crore during FY 2018-19, showing a double digit growth (an increase of 20%) over the previous year's turnover of Rs. 1703 crore. The share lists among the top gainers on BSE.

1:00 pm: Infosys' shares hit a new high of Rs 773.65, up 1 per cent, ahead of its Q4FY19 results, which is to be announced on Friday, April 12, 2019. The company also announced that it has extinguished 7.20 million equity shares, bought back up to March 26, 2019, on Monday.

12:45 pm: Both Sensex and Nifty have turned flat. Nifty Realty is the top gaining index rising at 0.83% while BSE Telecom is the top losing index declining at 1.56 %.

12:30 pm: Torrent Pharma (3.21%) AIA Engineering (3.08%) Wipro (2.18%) are the top gainers while Asian Paints (-3.31%) Godrej Properties (-3.07%) Reliance Capital (-2.99%)are the top losers.

12:20 pm: Shares of Panacea Biotec Ltd- a health management company- rose as much as 18 % to Rs 212, as the company announced that India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF) is investing up to Rs. 992 crore in the company.

12:10 pm: Nifty is trading down by 28 points and Sensex is down by 56 points.

12:00 pm: Market has fallen by 0.35% while volumes have fallen by 16.13%. More stocks have declined and the overall Mcap of the entire market has fallen.

11:55 am: 32 Sectors declined (Top loser: BSE Telecom 1.84 %) while 11 Sectors advanced (Top gainer: Nifty IT 0.60%).

11:45 am: While all Market Cap categories have fallen, Midcaps have dragged the market with Nifty Midcap100 declining 0.84%.

11:30 am: 1374 Stocks have declined whie 848 advanced stocks have gained. Market cap of the entire market has fallen by 0.24%.

11:15 am: Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank opened at yesterday's close of Rs. 97.35 and hit the lower circuit by falling almost 5% to day's low in the morning trade. Yesterday the Bank's board approved a scheme of amalgamation with Indiabulls Housing Finance in a proposed share swap deal.

11:00 am: Reliance Communications, Sterlite Technologies, KSS, Mercator and Shoppers Stop hit new 52-week low on NSE.

10:45 am: Infosys, Merck, ICICI Lombard, Seamec and Spacenet Enterprises hit new 52-week high on NSE.

10:40 am: Asian Paints informed that a fire broke out at its paint manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in the afternoon yesterday. As the announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, the company's share opened today 1.7% lower than yesterday's close and fell as much as 3.7% to day's low of Rs. 1,440.

10:30 am: Nifty is trading up by 15.35 points and Sensex is up by 69.96 points. Market has fallen 0.04% while volumes have fallen by 6.41%. HCL Tech is the top gainer and Bharti Airtel is the top loser on Sensex and Nifty.

10:15 am: Japan-based-Impact HD Inc (IHD) will invest Rs. 1.5 crore for 49% stake in the Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.'s subsidiary--Coffee Day Consultancy.

10:00 am: Market regulator SEBI approved Bharti Airtel's Rs 25,000 crore fundraising plan.

9:45 am: Nifty opened at 11612.05 up by 7.55 points (0.07%). Nifty has been losing for the last 2 days at the rate of 0.59% and trades lower than 5 day moving average.

9:30 am: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened flat on Tuesday amid subdued global markets and as investors remained cautious ahead of general elections and March-quarter earnings season.

9:25 am: Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, Zee, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra were top gainers. All sectoral indices except Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT were trading in the red. SGX Nifty up 6 points.

9:20 am: S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 38,631, down 61 points, while the broader NSE Nifty50 was ruling at 11,579, slipping 27 points. Nifty Midcap underperformed the market, falling 0.5 percent, while Nifty Smallcap index was flat.

9:15 am: After opening flat, Sensex gathered momentum and jumped 100 points, Nifty topped 11,600; IT stocks surged, Asian Paints, Indiabulls Housing were the top losers in morning session.

9:10 am: Shares in Asia also remained subdued as investors braced for key events later in the week. While Asian markets like Nikkei, Hong Kong Index are trading flat-to-negative, oil price were up above $71 as Libya civil war threatened supply.

9:05 am: US Dow Jones declined 0.3% while the S&P 500 extended its longest rally since 2017 to eight days. US Futures declined 37 pts or 0.2%.

9:00 am: Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 69.59 per dollar on Tuesday against the US dollar. Markets are expected to open flat on account of global cues.