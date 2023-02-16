Shree Cement, Chambal Fertilisers shares to turn ex-dividend; Nestle India Q4 results today

Shares of Shree Cement, Chambal Fertilisers and Maan Aluminium will turn ex-dividend on Thursday. Nestle India and Schaeffler India will report their December quarter results today. The boards of three companies namely Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, Agio Paper & Industries and Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom will meet today to discuss proposals of preferential issue of shares.

Shree Cement shares would turn ex-dividend today. Shree Cement had announced an interim dividend of Rs 45 per share. The record date for the same is February 16, Thursday, and the dividend will be paid on March 1.

Chambal Fertilisers shares would turn ex-dividend today. Chambal Fertilisers had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 7.

Shares of Maan Aluminium would also turn ex-dividend today. Maan Aluminium had announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 4.

Nestle India will announce its fourth quarter results today.

ICICIdirect is expecting the FMCG giant to report a 12.3 per cent growth in revenue led by mix of volume & pricing growth. Though palm oil & crude based packaging raw materials has come down in last six months, milk &

wheat prices have still remained high, it noted while expecting a 289 bps contraction in gross margins on YoY basis, but 130 bps improvement sequentially.

Operating margin, ICICIdirect Securities said, is likely to witness 158 bps contraction for the quarter. Net profit is expected to grow 63.1 per cent mainly on account of one-off expense in base quarter, it said.

Adjusting one-off, net profit is likely to grow 11.2 per cent to Rs 630.6 crore, ICICIdirect said.

HDFC Securities is expecting a 17 per cent YoY revenue growth. It is anticipatin a 100 bps sequential improvement in gross margin for Nestle India at 54 per cent while expecting margin to fall by over 300 bps YoY. It sees Ebitda growing 9.5 per cent YoY. Ebitda margin may come in at 22 per cent, the brokerage said.



Also read: Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa, PB Fintech: Mutual funds bought these new-age stocks this earnings season

Also read: Mutual funds cut stakes in Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, 3 other Adani group stocks in January. Full details