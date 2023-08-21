SJS Enterprises shares fall after Ashish Kacholia sells stake worth Rs 11.5 crore

Shares of SJS Enterprises slipped over 4% in early deals today after ace investor Ashish Kacholia sold shares worth Rs 11.5 crore on the National Stock Exchange. The stock fell 4.48% to an intraday low of Rs 610.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 1901.54 crore. The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 379 on March 20, 2023 and a 52 week high of Rs 703.95 on August 14, 2023. Total 8475 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 52.44 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of SJS Enterprises stands at 57.9, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. SJS Enterprises stock has a one-year beta of 0.7, indicating very low volatility during the period. SJS Enterprises shares are trading higher than 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day but lower than the 5 day, 10 day and 20 day moving averages.

On August 18, Kacholia offloaded 1.8 lakh shares of SJS Enterprises for Rs 640 apiece in a bulk deal. In the same session, 3 lakh SJS Enterprises shares changed hands on bourses, which was 50 percent more than its monthly traded average.

In a separate development, SJS Enterprises will buy Suryaurja Two, a power generation company for Rs 20 lakh, said the firm on August 16. Post-acquisition SJS Enterprises will become a captive consumer for STPL’s 2 MW solar power. The acquisition will be completed before August 30.

SJS Enterprises reported a 6 percent rise in year-on-year (YoY) profit to Rs 16 crore in the April-June quarter. Revenue climbed 12 percent YoY to Rs 83 crore in the same period.

SJS Enterprises makes aesthetic products for two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, consumer durables/appliances, medical devices, farm equipment, and sanitary ware industries.

