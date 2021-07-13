SML Isuzu share hits 52-week high after Navodya Enterprises buys stake

Share of SML Isuzu rose over 14 percent today after Navodya Enterprises bought equity shares in the company.

SML Isuzu stock touched 52 week high of Rs 697.2, rising 16.3% against previous close of Rs 599.50 on BSE. Total 1.52 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 10.14 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 981.18 crore on BSE.

The stock hit 52 week low of Rs 365.10 on October 22, 2020.

The stock has gained 39.46% in the last 4 days. The stock opened with a gain of 2.87% at Rs 616.70 on BSE.

SML Isuzu share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The share has risen 40.65% since the beginning of this year and gained 64.22% in one year.

It touched an intraday high of Rs 692.30 and an intraday low of Rs 605.85. Navodya Enterprises bought 1,26,429 equity shares in SML Isuzu at Rs 584.6 per share.

SML Isuzu clocked sales of 258 vehicles in June 2021 against 186 vehicles in December 2019, a growth of 39 percent YoY.

The company sold 812 vehicles from April to June 2021 (Q1), 302 percent higher than 202 vehicles sold during the period April to June 2020 (Q1 previous year).