scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Sobha shares climb 4% today despite weak market sentiment. Here's why

Feedback

Sobha shares climb 4% today despite weak market sentiment. Here's why

Sobha said demand for housing continued to be steady despite concerns such as uncertainty in technology sector outlook and higher home loan rates

Sobha said requirement for larger homes has been the consistent theme that it witnessed in the past couple of years Sobha said requirement for larger homes has been the consistent theme that it witnessed in the past couple of years

Shares of Sobha jumped 4 per cent in Friday's trade despite the prevailing weak market sentiment after the real estate developer said it achieved highest ever quarterly sales volume of 1.47 million square feet, up 11.6 per cent YoY and 10.4 per cent sequentially.

Published on: Jan 06, 2023, 1:42 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 06, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS