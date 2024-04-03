Som Distilleries board approves stock split in 5:2 ratio

Som Distilleries and Breweries's board on Wednesday approved a stock split in the 5:2 ratio. The company, in an exchange filing, said existing equity shares of face value Rs 5 each of the company shall be sub-divided into equity shares of face value Rs 2 each. Earlier, the company informed that the board of directors will be considering the stock split proposal in its meeting scheduled on 2nd April 2024.

Som Distilleries & Breweries is primarily engaged in brewing, fermentation, bottling, canning and blending of beer and IMFL. It also supplies draught beer from its plants.

This is the second stock split of the company after a gap of nearly four years. Last time, the Som Distilleries had approved a stock split in October 2020. In 2020, Som Distilleries board declared a stock split in a 1:2 ratio by subdividing the face value of shares from Rs 10 per equity share to Rs 5 per equity share.

In Q3 FY24, SDBL reported revenues of Rs 179.60 crore, a net profit of Rs 8.59 crore, and an EPS of Rs 1.11. The operating profit margin (OPM) stood at 8.17%, while the net profit margin (NPM) was 4.78%.

Stock price changes indicate a Rs 14.60 rise last week and Rs 15.60 last month, with a year-to-date increase of Rs 4.05. Over a decade, SDBL shares gained Rs 172.39, showing strong long-term growth.

Shares of Som Distilleries closed at Rs 286.70, down by 1.65%.