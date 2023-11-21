scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
State Bank of India shares in focus on report of Vinay Tonse appointment as MD

Feedback

State Bank of India shares in focus on report of Vinay Tonse appointment as MD

SBI share price: The PSU bank stock has fallen 7.93 per cent this calendar against a 0.88 per cent rise in the banking benchmark during the same period.

SBI MD appointment: On September 4, the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), recommended Vinay M Tonse for the post of SBI MD. Tonse is deputy managing director at the largest state-run bank. SBI MD appointment: On September 4, the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), recommended Vinay M Tonse for the post of SBI MD. Tonse is deputy managing director at the largest state-run bank.

Shares of State Bank of India Ltd (SBI) will be in focus on Tuesday morning amid a media report suggesting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Vinay Tonse as one of State Bank of India's managing directors till November 30, 2025. Tonse is deputy managing director at the largest state-run bank.

In September, the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions recommended Vinay M Tonse for the post of SBI MD.

"Financial Services Institutions Bureau interfaced with 13 candidates on Aug 30 and Sep 04, 2023 for the position of Managing Director (MD) in State Bank of India (SBI). Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Shri Vinay M. Tonse for the position of MD in SBI," it said on September 4.

There was no filing regarding the same on stock exchanges or Financial Services Institutions Bureau's web portal. The post, as per a CNBC TV18 report, was vacant since the appointment of Swaminathan Janakiraman as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank. The country's largest state-un bank has four managing directors and one chairman.

The PSU bank stock has fallen 7.93 per cent this calendar against a 0.88 per cent rise in the banking benchmark during the same period.

FSIB is headed by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Former chairman and MD of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce Animesh Chauhan, RBI's ex-executive director Deepak Singhal, and former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank Shailendra Bhandari are other members of the headhunter.

Also read: Stock recommendations for November 21, 2023: Voltas, Airtel, Aptech and GHCL

Also read: KPIT Tech, Wipro, Coal India: Trading strategies for these buzzing stocks

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 21, 2023, 8:11 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
State Bank of India
State Bank of India