Stock in focus: KEC International wins fresh orders worth Rs 816 crore

Shares of KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC major, will be in news on Thursday after the firm said it won new orders of Rs 816 crore across its various businesses. In case of civil business, the firm won orders for infrastructure projects in India. The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday. KEC International shares ended 1.06% lower at Rs 727 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 734.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 18, 690 crore.

Related Articles

The civil construction stock has gained 20% in 2024 and risen 61.59% in a year. A total of 5028 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 36.79 crore. In metals & mining business, it won orders for setting up of a steel plant in Northern India.

The firm will build a cement plant in Central India. It will also establish a plant for carbon derivatives in Eastern India

The transmission and distribution business has also won orders for supply of towers in the United States of America. The cable business of the firm has won orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, “We are pleased with the new order wins, especially the prestigious orders in Civil business. Our Civil business has made remarkable strides by expanding its footprint in the industrial segment with multiple orders for establishing manufacturing facilities across India. The business has also widened its customer base with the addition of a highly reputed client. With these orders, our total order intake for FY24 stands at Rs. 18,102 crores. These orders along with the orders announced earlier during the year, reaffirm our confidence in achieving the targeted growth trajectory in the future.”

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30 plus countries and has a footprint in 110 plus countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables). It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.