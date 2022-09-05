Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Tata Tele: These 15 stocks doubled investor wealth in a year

During the last one-year, geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine have disrupted the global energy supply chain and inflation-fuelled currency depreciation around the globe have severely impacted stock markets. Most of the major global bourses have given negative returns in one-year time frame till the end of August. US Tech heavy Nasdaq index is down 21.5 per cent, German Index DAX is down 18.5 per cent China's Shanghai Composite Index has declined 9.2 per cent and French Index CAC 40 is down 8 per cent.

However, BSE Sensex has given 3.8 returns on year on year (YOY) basis, and investors have experienced very high volatility in the Indian stock market as well. We have compiled a list of fifteen stocks listed in the BSE 500 index, which have given more than 100 per cent returns in the last one year, defying all volatility and market downturn.

The data available with ace equity showed that Adani Power is the leader in the pack which has delivered 299 per cent returns to investors. That means Rs 1 lakh invested in Adani Power last year would have become Rs 4 lakh now.

ALSO READ: EXPLAINED: Why investors love multibaggers; how to spot these high-return stocks

It was followed by Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) with a return of (196 per cent), Elgi Equipments (151 per cent), IRB Infrastructure Developers (151 per cent), Adani Total Gas (149 per cent), Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation (149 per cent), Adani Transmission (143 per cent), The Indian Hotels Company (132 per cent), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (131 per cent), Adani Green Energy (129 per cent), Fine Organic Industries (119 per cent), Adani Enterprises (112 per cent), Bharat Dynamics (111 per cent), Schaeffler India (108 per cent) and Brightcom Group (102 per cent).

ALSO READ: Up to 700% return in 5 years! How Kanpur-based investor Ekansh Mittal spotted these 9 multibaggers

Market watcher Rishi Kohli, CIO-Hedge Fund Strategies, InCred Alternatives said, "The ratio chart of a mid-cap index to large-cap Nifty index has given a medium-term breakout which is supportive of the bullishness in broader markets and also points to near-term outperformance of mid-caps to large-caps. Another interesting point is that ratio of Nifty to S&P has also given a channel breakout on monthly charts which means India should outperform the US in the medium-term."