Stocks in news: HCL Tech, Delta Corp, Axis Bank, Anand Rathi Wealth and more

Equity markets fell for the second straight session on Tuesday, with Sensex and Nifty losing 1 per cent each amid a sell-off in global markets. Sensex fell 508.62 points to close at 53,886.61 and Nifty declined 157.70 points to settle at 16,058.30.

Infosys, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, M&M and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.33 per cent.



NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were the only Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.87 per cent. Banking, auto and IT shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 384 points, 316 points and 360 points, respectively.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Delta Corp: The gaming firm turned profitable in Q1. It reported a net profit of Rs 53.17 crore in last quarter against a net loss of Rs 28.93 crore in the same period previous year.

HCL Technologies: The IT firm reported a marginal rise by 2.43 cent year-on-year in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,283 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,205 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the company's net profit saw a decline of 8.6 per cent in Q1FY23 from Rs 3,593 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY22).

Anand Rathi Wealth: Leading non-bank wealths solutions company Anand Rathi Wealth reported a 33.6 per cent jump in profit after tax at Rs 39.7 crore for three months ended June 2022 agaisnt a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 29.7 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, Anand Rathi Wealth, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, said in a statement.

Axis Bank: The private lender said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cleared the reappointment of Rakesh Makhija as the Non-Executive Chairman till October 2023. RBI vide its letter dated July 12, has approved the re-appointment of Makhija as the Non-Executive (Part Time) Chairman of the bank, with effect from July 18 up to October 26.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The renewable energy firm logged widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 355.99 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of increased input costs. The company had clocked a net loss of Rs 76.02 crore during the April-June period of 2021-22 financial year.

Care Ratings: The rating agency said the company's board of directors on July 20 will consider a proposal of buyback of equity shares.

UCO Bank: The state-owned lender has received shareholders' nod to raise equity capital by via issuing up to 100 crore shares. The bank would raise equity capital at appropriate time in the current fiscal to support growth.

Shilpa Medicare: The pharma company has received a GMP (good manufacturing practice) certificate from the UK regulator for its Bengaluru Unit VI. The facility is involved in manufacturing and testing of specialised dosage forms.

SJVN: The state-owned power utility firm inked a pact with Solarworld Energy Solutions to build two solar power projects in Uttar Pradesh for Rs 690.75 crore, which will have the total generation capacity of 125 MW.