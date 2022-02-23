Stocks in news: HDFC, Nykaa, Wipro, Hero MotoCorp and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 45 points to 17,247. Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the fifth straight session on Tuesday amid escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Sensex plunged 383 points to close at 57,300 on Tuesday, tracking massive selloffs in global markets. In early trade, the 30 stock index sinked 1,289 points. Nifty closed 114.45 points or 0.67 per cent lower at 17,092.20. On Sensex, Tata Steel, TCS and SBI were the top losers falling up to 3.64 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Hero MotoCorp: The company has joined hands with BPCL for creation of EV charging infrastructure.

Wipro: Wipro Ventures, the corporate investment arm of IT services major Wipro, has invested in a US-based startup, vFunction.

HDFC: Societe Generale on Tuesday sold shares of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) worth nearly Rs 1,730 crore via an open market transaction at an average price of Rs 2,436.8 apiece.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): The company said that its litigation with L'Oreal S.A. has been settled. It had disclosed the details of pending litigation with L'Oreal S.A. in its IPO prospectus.

Dilip Buildcon: The firm has been declared as L-1 bidder for a new HAM project under Raipur-Visakhapatnam in Chhattisgarh. The order is worth Rs 1,141 crore.

SIS: The company has won a contract worth Rs 225 crore from Mahanadi Coalfields. It will deliver security solutions to Mahanadi Coalfields at 18 sites across India for the next two years.

Elantas Beck India: Net profit in Q3 fell 26 percent to Rs 16.60 crore, compared to Rs 22.55 crore profit reported in the year-ago period. However, revenue jumped 23 percent to Rs 145 crore against Rs 118 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Capri Global Capital: Life Insurance Corporation of India has purchased 1.5 lakh equity shares via open market transactions on February 21. With this, LIC's shareholding stands at 5.04 percent now, up from 4.95 percent earlier.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The NBFC has raised Rs 300 crore via bonds on a private placement basis. The company's board has cleared the allotment of 3,000 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of a face value of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 300 crore.

SJVN: The state-owned power player has taken a Rs 6,333.40-crore loan from a consortium of banks from India and Nepal for funding of its Arun-3 power project in Nepal.