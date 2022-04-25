Stocks in news: ICICI Bank, Nykaa, TCS, Zomato, Tata Metaliks and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 245 points to 16,935. Equity benchmarks snapped two sessions of gaining streak on Friday, dragged down by financial majors such as SBI and Axis Bank amid weak global cues. Sensex tanked 714 points to end at 57,197 and Nifty fell 220 points to close at 17,171.

SBI, HUL, IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex losers falling up to 3.08 per cent. M&M, Bharti Airtel and Maruti were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 0.98 per cent.

Here are the stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

ICICI Bank: The lender reported a 59 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 7,019 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The profit figure stood at Rs 4,403 crore for the same period last year. In FY22, ICICI Bank's standalone net profit grew 44 per cent year-on-year to Rs 23,339 crore from Rs 16,193 crore in the year ended March 31, 2021

HDFC Bank: The lender has announced a dividend of Rs 15.50 or 1,550 per cent per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for FY22, the highest in rupee terms in the last 11 years. The private sector lender had announced a dividend of Rs 16.50 per equity share in June 2011, its second highest ever dividend announced since April 2001. HDFC Bank has announced 22 dividends since April 20, 2001, out of which, it had declared 21 final dividends, and the rest one was a special dividend.

ALSO READ: Lost money in Rallis India post Q4 earnings? Here's what you should do

Torrent Power: The firm has purchased a 50 MW solar power plant from SkyPower Group. It has inked a share purchase agreement (SPA) with SkyPower Southeast Asia III Investments and SkyPower Southeast Asia Holdings 2 for the acquisition of a 100% stake in Sunshakti Solar Power Projects, the special purpose vehicle that operates 50 MW solar power project in Telangana.

Future Retail and Reliance Industries: Future Group's proposed Rs 24,713-crore deal with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has been rejected by the lenders in a blow to the company which now faces the prospect of a bankruptcy process. As per the regulatory filing on Friday, 69.29 per cent FRL lenders voted against the RIL deal and 30.71 per cent secured creditors vote in favour of the deal. Further, FRL secured 85.94 per cent shareholders ' vote in favour of the deal while 14.06 per cent voted against it.

Hindustan Zinc: The mining firm reported a rise of 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) on its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,928 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2022 mainly driven by higher volumes and higher metal prices. The Vedanta Group-owned company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,481 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations jumped 26.6 per cent to Rs 8,797 crore in the said quarter from Rs 6,947 crore in the same quarter last fiscal led by higher zinc volumes and zinc LME prices, as well as favourable exchange rates while partly offset by lowerlead and silver volumes. Over the year, zinc and lead LME prices were up 36.5 per cent and 15.7 per cent, respectively, HZL said in a regulatory filing.

Brokerage pick: ICICI Securities bullish on this large-cap stock; here's why

Nykaa: Indian beauty e-commerce behemoth Nykaa has announced investments in three companies today namely, Earth Rhythm, Nudge Wellness and KICA. The company has acquired 18.51 per cent stake in beauty brand Earth Rhythm for Rs 41.65 crore, a 60 per cent stake in Nudge Wellness for Rs 3.6 crore. Nykaa has also acquired athleisure brand KICA for Rs 4.51 crore.

Zomato: The food delivery firm said in a blog post that it is aiming to reduce use of plastic. The food delivery giant's CEO Deepinder Goyal said in the blog that they are introducing 100 per cent plastic neutral deliveries starting from April. "From now on, every meal you order through Zomato will be 100 per cent plastic neutral, which means we will voluntarily recycle more than 100 per cent of all plastic utilised in your order's packaging," he said.

TCS: India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched its fourth global co-innovation centre -- TCS Pace Port -- in Pittsburgh, United States. The centre has been set up at the Carnegie Mellon University campus. TCS said that the centre will aim to solve critical enterprise challenge by convening the ecosystems of local start-ups, entrepreneurs, students and educators. It added that TCS Pace Port will specialise in innovation in manufacturing and utilities sectors with an increased focus on the Internet of Things (IoT) and AI.

PVR: BlackRock Inc purchased 37,613 equity shares in the multiplex chain operator through open market transactions on April 21. With this, its stake in the company climbed to 5.01 percent, up from 4.95 percent.

Nazara Technologies: The company has completed the acquisition of a stake in Paper Boat Apps Private Limited for nearly Rs 10 crore. Nazara Technologies' arm Nodwin Gaming purchased a 35 percent stake in Brandscale Innovations for Rs 10.01 crore.

Tata Metaliks: Tata Metaliks recorded a 30 percent year-on-year decline in Q4FY22 profit at Rs 52.5 crore due to higher input costs. However, revenue increased 22 percent to Rs 808 crore from the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Tejas Networks: The telecom and networking products maker reported a loss of Rs 49.62 crore in Q4 against a profit of Rs 33.55 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal due to lower revenue growth. Revenue declined 37 percent to Rs 126.5 crore against Rs 201.5 crore during the same period of last year due to global chip shortages. Sequentially, revenue rose 18 percent.