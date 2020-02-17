Stocks in news: JSW Energy, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Firstsource Solutions and more

Stocks in news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments.

JSW Energy: The firm has signed a share purchase agreement with GMR Energy Limited (GEL) , pursuant to which the company shall acquire a 100% stake in GEL's subsidiary GMR Kamalanga Energy Limited (GKEL) for a total consideration of up to Rs 5,321 crore.

Telecom stocks: Shares of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel will be under investors' radar after the Supreme Court on Monday refused to accept Vodafone Idea's proposal to pay Rs 2,500 crore by Feb 17 and Rs 1,000 crore by February 21 against adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. Bharti Airtel paid Rs 10,000 crore in dues to DoT and said it would pay remaining dues by March 17.

Firstsource Solutions: The firm's share price will be in focus today after it declared an interim dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2020 at Rs 2.50 per share (25%) on the paid up capital of the company.

Gayatri Projects:The firm announced its Q3 earnings today. It reported a loss of Rs 3,917 million, a 917% fall in Q3 net profit from Rs 479 crore net profit announced in corresponding period of last fiscal.

HAL: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) share price will be watched out for today after the firm said it would issue commercial papers worth Rs 1,000 crore on February 20. These CPs will mature on March 30, 2020.