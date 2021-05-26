Stocks in news: HDFC, Burger King, BPCL, Emami and more

Sensex and Nifty were likely to open lower today as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange declined 46 points to 15,268. On Tuesday, benchmark indices took a breather from a two-session rally despite firm global cues and declining COVID-19 cases. Sensex settled 14 points lower at 50,637 and Nifty inched up 10.75 points to 15,208. HDFC Bank was the top Sensex loser, dropping 2.02 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and ITC.

Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research: The pharma firm said Dilip Shanghvi has resigned as managing director. Shanghvi expressed his desire to step down and tendered his resignation as the MD with immediate effect, which was accepted by the board.

Computer Age Management Services: CAMS reported a 39.6 per cent rise in profit after tax to Rs 60.13 crore in Q4 against profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 43.07 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

HDFC: The lender said it would raise up to Rs 7,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. The base issue size for the secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) is Rs 5,000 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 2,000 crore.

Bajaj Electricals: The electronic appliance manufacturer logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 54.26 crore in Q4 against net loss of Rs 81 lakh in the January-March period of the previous financial year.

Emami: The FMCG firm reported a three-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 87.73 crore in Q4 against a net profit of Rs 22.75 crore during the March quarter of the previous financial year.

Newgen Software Technologies: The IT consulting firm clocked a 27.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 52.7 crore in last quarter against net profit of Rs 41.5 crore in the year-ago period.

BPCL: BPCL share will be in focus as the firm is set to announce its earnings for Q4 and fiscal 2020 today.

Berger Paints India: The firm is set to announce its earnings for Q4 and fiscal 2020 today.

Burger King India: The fast food chain will announce its earnings for Q4 and fiscal 2020 today.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts: Its board approved the appointment of Sujit Vaidya as the chief financial officer (CFO) and a key managerial personnel of the company with effect from June 1, 2021.

Godawari Power: The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 13.50 per equity share.

Hercules Hoists: The firm approved the proposal received from Hindustan Unilever, Nashik regarding purchase of three windmills 1.25 MW capacity each situated at Khori, Dhule, Maharashtra.

Maheshwari Logistics: The company has informed the bourses regarding 'Setting up Plastic Boiler at manufacturing unit.

Kirloskar Brothers Limited: The firm has informed the bourses that board of directors at its meeting held on May 25, 2021, recommended final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share.