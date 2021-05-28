Stocks in news: Sun Pharma, TCS, Eicher Motors, UCO Bank and more

Sensex and Nifty were likely to open higher today as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 46.00 points or 0.30 percent to 15,460. On Thursday, benchmark indices managed to close higher as monthly derivatives expired amid a largely weak trend in global markets. Sensex ended 97 points higher at 51,115 and Nifty rose 36 points to 15,337.

Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

Sun Pharmaceutical: Net profit jumped over two-fold to Rs 894.15 crore in Q4 from Rs 399.84 crore, while consolidated revenue rose 4.1 percent to Rs 8,522.98 crore from Rs 8,184.94 crore, YoY.

Tata Consultancy Services: The company completed the acquisition of GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia on May 26.

Eicher Motors : Net profit rose 72.9 percent in Q4 to Rs 526.1 crore from Rs 304.3 crore, while revenue increased 33.2 percent to Rs 2,940.3 crore from Rs 2,208.2 crore, YoY.

Hester Biosciences : The company will provide infra for manufacturing COVAXIN drug substance and has estimated an outlay of Rs 40 crore for this project.

Metropolis Healthcare:Q4 net profit rose to Rs 61.3 crore from Rs 15.5 crore, while revenue rose 40.9 percent to Rs 291.7 crore from Rs 207 crore, YoY.

Dixon Technologies : Net profit rose 60.48 percent to Rs 44.26 crore from Rs 27.58 crore . Revenue jumped over two-fold to Rs 2,109.71 crore from Rs 857.41 crore, YoY.UCO Bank: The lender's board has approved raising Rs 3,000 crore equity capital for the financial year 2021-22.

Navneet Education: The company's board has cleared Rs 50 crore worth share buyback at Rs 100 per share.

NLC India: The company has issued and allotted commercial papers worth Rs 300 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The firm will announce its Q4 and fiscal earnings today.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The pharma firm will announce its Q4 and fiscal earnings today.

Motherson Sumi: Competition Commission of India (CCI) said an internal restructure of Motherson Group has been granted deemed approval.

Wockhardt: The company reported a net loss of Rs 92.8 crore in in Q4 against a profit of Rs 48.3 crore in the corresponding quarter, hit by weak US and India businesses. Consolidated revenue from operations in Q4 fell 8% to Rs 631.96 crore compared to the year-ago quarter.

IDBI Bank: S&P Global Ratings has affirmed IDBI Bank's "BB" long-term and "B" short-term foreign currency issuer credit ratings with Negative outlook. It has also affirmed "BB" programme rating on the senior unsecured notes under its MTN program. S&P has revised upward their assessment of IDBI Bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to "b+" from "b-.