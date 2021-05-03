Stocks in news: RIL, Dr Reddy's, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and more

Indian market was set to open lower today as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 73.5 points, or 0.50 per cent to 14,568. Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

RIL: The company reported Q4 net profit at Rs 13,227 crore against Rs 6,348 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 1,54,896 crore from Rs 1,39,535 crore YoY

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: India on Saturday received the first consignment of 150,000 Sputnik V doses in Hyderabad, which will be rolled out across "different channels" following necessary clearances from the Indian drug regulatory machinery, the vaccine's distributor in the country, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, said.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank reported a 190 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit in Q4 to Rs 876 crore. It reported a net interest income of Rs 3,534.6 crore in last quarter. The board has approved a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Tata Consultancy Services: Samir Seksaria has taken over as Chief Financial Officer of TCS effective May 1.

YES Bank: In March quarter of FY21, YES Bank recorded a decline in its net loss at Rs 3,788 crore from a loss of Rs 3,668 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The lender had posted a profit of Rs 151 crore in the December quarter of FY21.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender will report its March quarter earnings on Monday. It had reported a 16% year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit in Q3 to Rs 1,854 crore. Net Interest Income (NII) for Q3FY21 increased to Rs 4,007 crore from Rs 3,430 crore.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank has announced wide-ranging organisational changes. The bank has been reorganised into three pillars of 'business verticals', 'delivery channels' and, 'technology and digital'.

Tata Motors: The firm sold 41,739 vehicles in April, down 40.6 percent compared to 70,263 vehicles sold in March 2021.