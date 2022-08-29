Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, NTPC, Cipla, RITES and more

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 363 points to 17,295. Benchmark indices managed to end in the green on Friday despite fag-end volatility trimming most of the day's gains. Sensex climbed 59.15 points or 0.10 per cent to end at 58,833.87. During the day, the 30-stock index jumped 546.93 points or 0.93 per cent to 59,321.65. Nifty gained 36.45 points or 0.21 per cent to end at 17,558.90. NTPC, Titan, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.80 per cent. IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel were the top losers, falling up to 1.92 per cent.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Reliance Industries Ltd: The firm will host its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today.

NTPC: The board of the state-run power firm has cleared an investment of Rs 11,843.75 crore for 1,320 MW Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III.

Cipla: The drug maker has received six observations, with some referencing to the observations made during the September 2019 inspection, for its Goa plant. There are no data integrity (DI) observations. The USFDA inspected company's Goa plant from August 16 to August 26.

UltraTech Cement: The largest cement player has commissioned cement capacity of 1.3 mtpa at Dalla Cement Works, Uttar Pradesh, which resulted in a rise in the unit's capacity to 1.8 mtpa. This is the first phase of capacity expansion announced in December 2020.

NHPC: The state-owned hydro power giant has signed a pact with the Himachal Pradesh government for the implementation of 500 MW Dugar Hydroelectric Project in Chamba district.

Allcargo Logistics: The logistics firm in 2021 made its second large overseas acquisition, acquiring a 65 per cent stake in Nordic, the Swedish logistics firm and a market leader in the LCL and rail freight consolidation segment in the Nordic region.

RITES: The railway firm company has secured a new order with JV partner for the redevelopment of the Kollam railway station for Rs 361.18 crore from Southern Railways. The share of RITES in the order is 51 per cent.

Strides Pharma Science: The drug maker said its Kenya-based unit has received a certification from the World Health Organisation to produce a antimalarial drug to prevent infection in pregnant women and children. Universal Corporation, a subsidiary of the company, has received pre-qualification from WHO to produce Sulfadoxine-Pyrimethamine.

Future Lifestyle Fashions: The fashion and apparel retailer arm of the Future group said its consolidated net loss fell to Rs 135.96 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 348.08 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.