Stocks in news: Hero MotoCorp, Zomato, Trent, Tata Chemicals and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 160 points to 17,436. On Thursday, market surged for the third straight session amid positive global cues. Sensex closed 460 points higher at 58,926 and Nifty rose 142 points to end at 17,605.

Tata Steel was the top Sensex gainer, rising 2.11 per cent, followed by Infosys, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today

Shares of Ashok Leyland, Divi's Laboratories, India Cements, Jet Airways (India), Motherson Sumi Systems, NHPC, Oil India, ONGC, Sobha and Voltas are in focus as these companies will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Hero MotoCorp: The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters reported a decline of 36.7 per cent in its net profit at Rs 686 crore in the quarter ending 31 December, 2021. The automaker had posted a net profit of Rs 1,084 crore in the year-ago period.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The automaker said the company has no plans to be in the electric two-wheeler space in India. The Mumbai-based company saw a 57 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 2,484.24 crore in the third quarter from Rs 1,268 crore reported a year ago.

Zomato: The food aggregator reported a narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 63 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021. The firm had posted a net loss of Rs 352.6 crore in the year-ago period. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 429 crore in the previous September quarter.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,112 crore, up 82.47 per cent against Rs 609.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The Middleburg unit of the pharma firm in the US completed an USFDA audit with a voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification.

Torrent Power: The company has purchased a 25 MW solar power plant from Blue Diamond Properties & Balrampur Chini.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers: The firm has reported a profit of Rs 143.15 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 98.7 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 3,699.21 crore from Rs 2,047.88 crore YoY.

Tata Chemicals: The company's profit rose to Rs 300.98 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 160.85 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue climbed to Rs 3,141.58 crore from Rs 2,606.08 crore YoY.

Trent: The company reported a profit of Rs 113.78 crore in Q3 against Rs 64.03 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 1,499.08 crore from Rs 853.63 crore YoY.