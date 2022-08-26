Stocks in news: Syrma SGS, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ICICI Prudential and more

Benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday as a fag-end sell-off erased early gains, with IT and banking stocks falling amid monthly derivatives expiry. Sensex closed 310.71 points lower at 58,774.72. During the day, it hit a high of 59,484.35 and a low of 58,666.41. Nifty dropped 82.50 points or 0.47 per cent to end at 17,522.45.

Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Power Grid, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.81 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki India, State Bank of India, Dr Reddy's and Titan were the top gainers, rising up to 0.46 per cent. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 ended in the red.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Syrma SGS Technology: The engineering and design company will make its debut at Dalal Street today. The company had raised 840 crore through its IPO between August 12-18 by selling its shares in the range of Rs 209-220 apiece.

HDFC Bank: India's largest private lender announced that it will invest between Rs 49.9 crore to Rs 69.9 crore to pick up nearly 10 per cent stake in Go Digit Life Insurance, owned by promoters of IPO-bound Go Digit General Insurance.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma company has received establishment inspection report (EIR) for its Srikakulam facility. In July, the company informed about the inspection conducted by the USFDA at the formulations manufacturing facility (FTO 11) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

ICICI Prudential Life: The private insurance player said it is keen to re-enter health insurance vertical as there's 'nothing new' in the business for the company which had been in the segment for many years till 2016. Insurance regulator Irdai had in 2016 banned life insurers from selling pure-play health policies that are annually renewed or sold with one-year validity.

PVR Ltd: BNP Paribas Arbitrage offloaded 4,05,183 shares of multiplex film exhibition company for more than Rs 74.59 crore at an average price of Rs 1,841.14 apiece through an open market transaction, according to bulk deal data available with BSE.

Max Financial Services: The financial services player has announced the receipt of the commencement of business (CoB) certificate for its wholly owned subsidiary, Max Life Pension Fund Management (Pension Fund) on August 23, from Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Inox Wind Energy: The company said its board of directors on August 30 will consider fundraising. The fundraising will be through a preferential issue or on private placement basis.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals: The board of directors has approved raising of Rs 19 crore by issue of equity shares to the existing members of the company on a rights basis.