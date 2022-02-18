Stocks in news: Wipro, Lupin, Torrent Power, Ambuja Cements and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty fell 17 points to 17,250. Sensex and Nifty closed lower in volatile trade for the second session on Thursday amid a selloff led by banking shares.

Sensex ended 104.67 points lower at 57,892 and Nifty dropped 17.60 points to 17,304.60. Banking shares led by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were the top losers on Sensex, falling up to 2%. Of the 30 Sensex constituents, 19 ended in the red.

HDFC, RIL and HUL were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.71%.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Lupin: The company received nod from US FDA for a supplemental new drug application for SOLOSEC (secnidazole) in adolescents for both the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in females and trichomoniasis.

Bharti Airtel: UBS has upgraded Bharti Airtel from 'neutral' to 'buy' amid Vodafone Idea's continuing fundraising challenges.

Advani Hotels & Resorts: Gaming company Delta Corp sold another 6 lakh shares of Advani Hotels & Resorts on Thursday at an average price of Rs 97.76 per share, NSE bulk deal data show.

Indian Oil Corporation: The nation's largest oil firm, raised Rs 1,500 crore debt through a bonds issue at a coupon rate lower than government bonds. IOC priced its five-year rupee bonds at a coupon rate of 6.14 per cent tighter than a similar maturing government bond that is trading at an annualised yield of 6.29 per cent.

Torrent Power: CRISIL has upgraded the long-term credit rating of non-convertible debentures and long-term bank facilities of the company to 'AA+/Stable' from 'AA/Positive', considering continued strong profitability and sustained improvement in the leverage levels. CRISIL has reaffirmed its rating on the short-term bank facilities and commercial paper programme at 'A1+'.

Ambuja Cements: Net profit fell 55.5 percent to Rs 431 crore in Q4CY21 against Rs 968 crore in Q4CY20. However, revenue climbed 2.3 percent to Rs 7,625 crore against Rs 7,453 crore during the same period. Board of the company has cleared an investment of Rs 3,500 crore, for a cement grinding expansion plan. It has also approved the final dividend at Rs 6.30 per share.

Veritas India: Consolidated profit in Q3FY22 slipped 40 percent to Rs 17.8 crore against Rs 29.5 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue rose 9 percent to Rs 459 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 420.7 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Surya India: Satyaprakash Gaur has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company, due to personal commitments and to pursue his other professional endeavours.

Wipro: The company has appointed Jasjit Singh Kang as Head of digital operations & platforms of its iCORE (Integrated Cloud Infrastructure, Digital Operations, Risk and Enterprise Cyber Security Services) business.

Nestle India: The FMCG giant reported a net profit of Rs 386.66 crore for the October-December quarter, down 19.99 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 483.31 crore recorded during the same period last year. The company's revenue from operations came in at Rs 3,739.32 crore, up 8.93 per cent YoY compared to Rs 3,432.58 crore reported in the corresponding period last fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.