Stocks in news: YES Bank, Axis Bank, MTAR Tech, Tata Communications, SBI cards, Dilip Buildcon, Bajaj Finance

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are expected to open higher on Monday, tracking firm global cues and positive trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. Among the individual stocks, shares of YES Bank, Axis Bank, MTAR Tech, Tata Communications, SBI cards, Bajaj Finance, GTV Engineering, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dilip Buildcon and others will be in focus in Monday's trading session.

YES Bank: Shares of YES Bank will be in focus on Monday's trade amid report that the Reserve Bank of India has rejected the lender's proposal to set up an asset reconstruction company, citing conflict of interest.

Axis Bank: The private sector bank has signed pact with Fettle Tone LLP and its partners for acquiring a 9.90 per cent stake in Fettle Tone LLP's partnership capital.

MTAR Technologies: After successfully raising Rs 596 crore from IPO, the stock of MTAR Technologies is set to be listed on BSE and NSE today.

GTV Engineering Ltd: The company has said that its board has approved the purchase of equity shares of Chirchind Hydro Power Pvt. Ltd. The company, however, did not reveal the details of the proposed transaction.

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd: Rajasthan Global Securities Pvt. Ltd has purchased additional 26,904 shares in Fortis Malar Hospitals, raising its total shareholding to 5.03 per cent from 4.93 per cent.

PSU banks: Shares of public sector banks, such as State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, will remain in focus as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given a call for a nationwide strike to protest against privatisation of state-owned lenders.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The board of directors of the bank has approved a dividend on 100 crore 8.10 per cent non-convertible perpetual non-cumulative preference shares of the face value of Rs 5 each for the current financial year. The record date for the dividend payment will be March 19, 2021.

Bajaj Finance: The debenture allotment committee of Bajaj Finance has allotted 300 secured redeemable non-convertibles debentures on a private placement basis.

Tata Communications: Shares of Tata Communications will be eyed as the government has proposed to sell its entire 26.12 percent stake in the telecom company.

SBI Cards & Payment Services: A subsidiary of State Bank of India, SBI Cards' board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore by issuing bonds.

Dilip Buildcon: The company has said it has received a provisional completion certificate for four/six laning of a road project in Maharashtra. As a result, the company is entitled to receive a bonus of Rs 5.08 crore for completion of the project ahead of the deadline.