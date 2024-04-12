scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Strong Q4, Weaker Q1? ICICI Securities sees over 30% upside in HPCL shares; here's why

Feedback

Strong Q4, Weaker Q1? ICICI Securities sees over 30% upside in HPCL shares; here's why

In its recent report on HPCL stock, ICICI Securities has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 635

Strong Q4, Weaker Q1? ICICI Securities sees over 30% upside in HPCL shares; here's why Strong Q4, Weaker Q1? ICICI Securities sees over 30% upside in HPCL shares; here's why

Dalal Street is all set to kick start the earnings season for the quarter ended March 2024 today. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), the largest domestic software exporter, will announce its earnings on Friday.

In its recent report about the Q4 preview of HPCL stock, ICICI Securities has maintained a 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 635 (earlier Rs 625).

Related Articles

Given the improvement in GRMs, recovery in marketing margins, Rajasthan and Vizag refineries coming onstream over FY24-FY25, we believe current valuations of just 4.5x FY26E P/E and 5.3x FY26E EV/EBITDA are favourable, it said.

"Q4FY24 may exceed our estimates for HPCL, driven by stronger GRM guidance and better-than-expected marketing margins; however, macros have changed dramatically. Crude prices have spiked to USD 90/bbl+, with a price reduction of Rs 2/ltr in petrol/diesel in mid-Mar’24, which can keep retail fuel margins subdued over the next 3 months," ICICI Securities said.

According to the brokerage firm, the spike in crude prices has not yet been reflected in GRMs. It has adjusted FY25E EPS to factor in some moderation in margins and believes the stock may remain range-bound over the next 3-4 months.

"However, our core thesis on HPCL remains intact, with a material increase in refining capacity, the addition of petrochemical volumes and normalisation of marketing margins to deliver superior and predictable earnings growth over FY24-26E," it said.

The reasons for the positive stance on HPCL are also based on structural long-term factors such as material expansion in available refining capacity, materially altering the earnings mix, addition of petchem volumes of 2.5-2.6mt by the end of FY26E, improving return ratios and leverage as a result of stronger cash flow and operating earnings.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 12, 2024, 4:27 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
ICICI Securities Ltd
ICICI Securities Ltd