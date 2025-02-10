Suzlon Energy shares in correction mode, Rs 50 level likely next?

Suzlon Energy share price today: Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd are in short-term correction with the multibagger set to hit the Rs 50 mark soon, according to projections. Suzlon Energy stock has lost 7.4% from the January 31 close of Rs 58.15. It is down 30% in six months and fallen 18% in 2025. The multibagger stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 53.84 in the afternoon session today.

Suzlon Energy stock, which closed at Rs 50.25 on January 28 hit a high of Rs 54.35 on BSE in early deals today. The stock has risen 7% since the company's Q3 earnings were announced on January 28 after market hours. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 73,314 crore in the current session.

Suzlon Energy stock has climbed 13.11% in a year and gained 486% in two years. The energy stock clocked a turnover of Rs 18.29 crore as 34.04 lakh shares changed hands on BSE in today’s session.

At the current level, Suzlon Energy shares are down 37.45% from the 52-week high of Rs 86.04 reached on September 12, 2024. The renewable energy stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 35.49 on March 14, 2024.

Suzlon Energy shares have a beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility in a year.

Suzlon Energy stock is trading lower than its 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Kushal Gandhi, Technical Analyst at StoxBox said, "The share price of Suzlon has retraced 44% of its gains from a peak of 85.85, following a remarkable 142% increase from the lows in March 2024. This profit-taking has resulted in the stock price falling below key moving averages, such as the 50-week moving average, as well as below the 50 and 200 DMA, which are currently experiencing a negative crossover. This suggests a persisting weak trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for both daily and weekly timeframes is trading below median levels, while the monthly RSI shows a negative slope, indicating a decline in price momentum—a concerning development. Consequently, SUZLON has demonstrated weak price strength compared to its performance over the past 12 months, as well as in comparison to the benchmark index Nifty50, accompanied by significantly low buyer demand, which is another negative signal. With the 200 and 50 DMA moving averages situated close to the 62.20-60.30 levels, they present overhead resistance. The price action is expected to gain bullish strength if it can decisively reclaim this zone on a closing basis. Until that occurs, we recommend refraining from making new purchases in the stock."

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered independent analyst says, "Suzlon Energy stock price is bearish on the daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 55.08. A daily close below the support of Rs 52 could lead to a target of Rs 47.8 in the near term."

However after a stellar set of Q3 earnings, Morgan Stanley reiterated its 'overweight' stance on the multibagger stock with a price target of Rs 71 per share. The brokerage said the company sees wind industry constraints around land acquisition to improve from FY26.

Suzlon's fresh capex of Rs 350-400 crore for new blade manufacturing lines in MP and Rajasthan also made the brokerage positive on stock. Morgan Stanley said large order book (5.5GW) of Suzlon Energy is expected to be executed in Q4FY25 and FY26.

Suzlon Energy posted a 91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25). Profit came at Rs 388 crore in the last quarter against Rs 203 crore in the year-ago period.Revenue from operations climbed 91 per cent to Rs 2,969 crore in Q3 FY25 against Rs 1,553 crore in the corresponding period last year. Suzlon said it achieved record quarterly deliveries of 447 MW. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) came at Rs 500 crore for Q3 FY25.