Suzlon Energy shares rose 292% from 52-week low but stuck in overbought zone; what’s next?

Shares of renewable energy firm Suzlon Energy Ltd have recovered 292% from their 52-week low. The stock which fell to a yearly low of Rs 6.60 on October 13, 2022 hit a 52-week high for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. Suzlon Energy stock gained 4.99% to Rs 25.89 in the previous session. It closed at the same level on BSE. The stock was stuck in the upper circuit of 5% for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Vedanta shares fall 30% from 52-week high; time to buy, sell or hold?

Turnover and volumes were high for the Suzlon Energy stock with 723.83 lakh shares of the firm changing hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 187.33 crore on BSE. Market cap of Suzlon Energy rose to Rs 35,133.57 crore in the previous session.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 78.9, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. Suzlon Energy shares have a beta of 1.7, indicating very high volatility in a year. Suzlon Energy stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

ALSO READ: Tata Steel shares rose in last four sessions; how strong is the uptrend?

Here's look at what analysts said on the outlook of the renewable energy stock.

Aditya Gaggar, Director of Progressive Shares, Suzlon Energy said, "Suzlon Energy Ltd has witnessed a spectacular run-up right from Rs 7 till now and at present, the stock is all set to give a major breakout in the higher timeframe in the form of Rounding Bottom formation. Indicators are showing a presence of a strong momentum and in the case of a breakout, the target is Rs 39.35."

Abhijeet from Tips2trades said, "Suzlon Energy is bullish but also overbought on the daily charts. Investors should book profits at current levels or hold till daily support of Rs 20.7 is broken on a closing basis. Below Rs 20.7, next support will be at Rs 17."

ALSO READ: Titagarh Rail shares fall 10% from record high; right time to book profit?

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher said, "The stock has given a range breakout above Rs 20 and since then daily closing in the upper circuit, the RSI is still in the positive zone. The near-term support would be at around Rs 20 levels, and with the overall trend maintained strong, one can expect a further rise to reach the next targets of Rs 30–33 levels."

ALSO READ: Stocks in news: Aeroflex Industries, BHEL, Zomato, Zee Entertainment and more

Market expert Ravi Singh said, "Suzlon Energy shares have traded above their support of Rs 20 level. The RSI is in overbought zone and the short-term moving averages are trading below the prices, supporting the current trend. The daily and weekly chart pattern is suggesting a strong rally ahead for the target of Rs 27 levels in near term."

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.