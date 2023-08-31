Stocks in news: Aeroflex Industries, BHEL, Zomato, Zee Entertainment and more

The domestic equity market ended higher on Wednesday. Sensex rose 11 points to 65,087 and Nifty added 89 pts to 19,347.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Zomato

SoftBank Vision Growth Fund has sold 10 crore shares of food delivery aggregator Zomato at a rate of Rs 94 per share. The shares represented 1.17 per cent equity. The total value of the deal was Rs 940 crore.

ALSO READ: Suzlon Energy shares rose 292% from 52-week low but stuck in overbought zone; what’s next?

Zee Entertainment

Quant Mutual Fund has offloaded 48.1 lakh shares in Zee Entertainment Enterprises through bulk deals on Wednesday.

Mahindra Logistics

The company's board has approved the appointment of Saurabh Taneja, as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel with effect from September 1.

ALSO READ: Vedanta shares fall 30% from 52-week high; time to buy, sell or hold?

BHEL

Shares of BHEL are in focus after the state-run company said it has secured an order from NTPC for setting up the 2x800 MW supercritical thermal power project Stage-II at Lara in Chhattisgarh through international competitive bidding. The scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, construction, erection, testing & commissioning with civil & structural works for the EPC package.

Natco Pharma

Natco Pharma has invested $2 million in Delaware-based ISCA for bio control of pests.

Aeroflex Industries

Shares of Ashish Kacholia-backed Aeroflex Industries are set to make their debut today. Shares of Aeroflex were commanding a premium of Rs 70-75 per share in the grey market, signaling a premium of 70 per cent, over its issue price of Rs 108 per share.

Fortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare has inked an agreement to acquire a multi-speciality hospital in Haryana for Rs 225 crore.