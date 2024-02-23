Tata Elxsi: Tata group stock in focus today. Here's why

Shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd, a design and technology services provider, are be in focus today after the Tata group firm announced a strategic partnership with Accuknox, the developer of a cloud-native security solution NIMBUS. Tata Elxsi said it would integrate its own platform NEURON with NIMBUS and the collaboration would advance network transformation and security, offering operators a comprehensive solution for building and securing autonomous networks.

Tata Elxsi shares are down 11.36 per cent year-to-date but are up 20 per cent for the one-year period. Tata Elxsi's NEURON is a telco automation platform, comprises of a comprehensive suite of transformation products designed to assist operators in building autonomous networks.

"Powered by Gen AI, both solutions offer smart end-user interactions, digital twin capabilities, and AI/ML algorithms for predictive intelligence. NIMBUS introduces a capability to identify essential network and host security policies through environment profiling. These identified policies are formulated as intents, applicable in a cloud-native fashion to any Kubernetes workload, spanning from Core to the RAN," Tata Elxsi said.

"Once implemented, these intents offer real-time inline security against potential attackers. The integration of NEURON with NIMBUS empowers operators to deploy and secure cloud-native workloads seamlessly. NIMBUS introduces an intent-driven approach to security, allowing operators to protect their cloud-native environments with precision and efficiency. With this integration, operators can now securely deploy cloud-native workloads and also seamlessly discover the required policies for previously deployed services," Tata Elxsi added.

Tata Elxsi said NEURON auto-generates the necessary intent and applies it to the network, ensuring a streamlined and secure operational process. The integrated solution being agnostic to the underlying network, simplifies orchestration and enforcement of security and leveraging best of tools with a single pane of control.

CTO, Communications, Rajagopalan Rajappa, said, "Through this collaboration with AccuKnox, we want to offer telcos a solution that simplifies the complexity of deployment while also being secure and resilient. This strategic partnership helps operators roll out secure 5G networks with inline mitigation and makes the network future-ready for 6G."