Tata Metaliks shares in focus today after firm defers board meeting for Q4 earnings

Shares of Tata Metaliks Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, are in focus today after the Tata Group firm said it has deferred its board meeting to approve financial results due to unavoidable circumstances. The revised date will be intimated in due course.

Tata Metaliks stock was trading at Rs 773.05, up 0.57% in early deals against the previous close of Rs 768.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2,441 crore. Tata Metaliks stock has lost 12 per cent in a year and fallen 3.39 per cent in 2023.

Tata Metaliks stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 906.45 on April 19, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 622.45 on June 20, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Metaliks stands at 56.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. Tata Metaliks stock has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility during the period. Tata Metaliks shares are trading higher than 5 day, 20 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

“We wish to inform that due to unavoidable circumstances, the Board Meeting scheduled on April 14, 2023, stands rescheduled. The revised date will be intimated in due course," said the Board of Tata Metaliks in a stock exchang filing on April 13.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Tata Group firm was earlier scheduled to be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 to consider and take on record, inter-alia, the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023 and also consider recommending dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Tata Metaliks Limited is engaged in the manufacture of foundry grade pig iron. The company offers a range of end-to-end technical services, which include charge mix and melting, molding and core making, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron production and development, project based consultancy, pollution control, customized training and testing facility.

