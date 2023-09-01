Tata Motors shares cut gains, Maruti Suzuki stock rises after August sales data. Key details

Shares of Tata Motors, which hit a high of Rs 614.80 earlier today, cut gains as the JLR-owner reported flattish growth in August sales. The Tata group firm said its total domestic sales came in at 76,261 units in August against 76,479 units in the same month last year. Maruti Suzuki, on the other hand saw its s shares rising 3 per cent as the carmaker clocked its highest eve monthly sales volumes.

In the passenger vehicles segment, Tata Motors sold 45,513 units in August, down 3.5 per cent over 47,166 units in the year-ago month. This included sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors. Antique Stock Broking had expected Tata Motors' PV sales at 48,500 units due to good response to CNG variants.

Commercial vehicle sales grew 2 per cent YoY to 32,077 units, Tata Motors said. Antique Stock Broking anticipated CV sales at 33,500 units.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in August, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,306 units, compared with 12,069 units in August 2022, Tata Motors said. Total sales for MH&ICV domestic & international business in August, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,816 units compared with 12,846 units in August 2022.

Meanwhile, shares of Maruti Suzuki were up 3 per cent as the carmaker sold a total of 1,89,082 units, which was its highest ever monthly sales volume. Total sales for the month included domestic sales of 1,58,678 units, sales to other OEM of 5,790 units and exports of 24,614 units, Maruti Suzuki said in a BSE filing.

