Tata Motors shares cut gains, Maruti Suzuki stock rises after August sales data. Key details

Tata Motors sold 45,513 units In the passenger vehicles segment, down 3.5 per cent over 47,166 units in the year-ago month. This included sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

Maruti Suzuki shares were up 3 per cent as the carmaker sold a total of 1,89,082 units, which was its highest ever monthly sales volume. Maruti Suzuki shares were up 3 per cent as the carmaker sold a total of 1,89,082 units, which was its highest ever monthly sales volume.
SUMMARY
  • Antique Stock Broking had expected Tata Motors' PV sales at 48,500 units due to good response to CNG variants.
  • Maruti Suzuki said total sales for the month included domestic sales of 1,58,678 units, sales to other OEM of 5,790 units
  • Commercial vehicle sales grew 2 per cent, Tata Motors said. Antique Stock Broking anticipated CV sales at 33,500 units.

Shares of Tata Motors, which hit a high of Rs 614.80 earlier today, cut gains as the JLR-owner reported flattish growth in August sales. The Tata group firm said its total domestic sales came in at 76,261 units in August against 76,479 units in the same month last year. Maruti Suzuki, on the other hand saw its s shares rising 3 per cent as the carmaker clocked its highest eve monthly sales volumes.

In the passenger vehicles segment, Tata Motors sold 45,513 units in August, down 3.5 per cent over 47,166 units in the year-ago month. This included sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors. Antique Stock Broking had expected Tata Motors' PV sales at 48,500 units due to good response to CNG variants.

Commercial vehicle sales grew 2 per cent YoY to 32,077 units, Tata Motors said. Antique Stock Broking anticipated CV sales at 33,500 units.

Also read: Nifty, Sensex soar; Jio Financial, NTPC top gainers; Cipla, Dr Reddy's top losers; BSE, Tata Steel, other stocks that buzzed in trade on September 1, 2023

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in August, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,306 units, compared with 12,069 units in August 2022, Tata Motors said. Total sales for MH&ICV domestic & international business in August, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,816 units compared with 12,846 units in August 2022.

Meanwhile, shares of Maruti Suzuki were up 3 per cent as the carmaker sold a total of 1,89,082 units, which was its highest ever monthly sales volume. Total sales for the month included domestic sales of 1,58,678 units, sales to other OEM of 5,790 units and exports of 24,614 units, Maruti Suzuki said in a BSE filing.

Disclaimer: Under no circumstances should any person at this platform make trading decisions based solely on the information discussed herein. You should consult a qualified broker or other financial advisor prior to making any actual investment or trading decisions. All information is for educational and informational use only. Business Today does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same.

Also read: Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Green shares in news on report Pandora probe links Adani to shell firms

Also read: Hot stocks on September 1, 2023: Tata Steel, Amber Enterprises, Nazara Tech, DCM Shriram, BHEL and more

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 01, 2023, 2:14 PM IST
