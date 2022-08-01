Tata Motors shares rise after sales zoom 51% in July

Shares of Tata Motors rose nearly 5 per cent today after the auto major clocked total sales of 81,790 units in July, climbing 51 per cent from the corresponding month last year. Tata Motors stock touched an intraday high of Rs 471.5, rising 4.86% against the previous close of Rs 449.65 on BSE. Tata Motors shares are trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100 day and 200-day moving averages. The large cap stock has gained 60% in a year but lost 2.5% this year.

Tata Motors shares were trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Total 46.89 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 214.72 crore on BSE. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.56 lakh crore on BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 536.50 on November 17,2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 268.50 on August 24, 2021.

Tata Motors registered a growth of 52 per cent YoY at 78,978 units in terms of monthly domestic sales in July.

Domestic sales of total passenger vehicles grew 57 per cent to 47,505 units.

Tata Motors said that domestic sale of Medium and & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MH&ICV) in July, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,012 units in July 2022, compared to 7,813 units in July 2021.

Total sales for MH&ICV domestic and international business in last month, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,974 units compared to 8,749 units in July 2021. In terms of earnings, the home-grown auto major Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,951 crore in the quarter ended June 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,450 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations in Q1 stood at Rs 71,935 crore as against Rs 66,406 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, Tata Motors reported a net loss of Rs 181 crore against a net loss of Rs 1,321 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 14,874 crore in Q1 as against Rs 6,577 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.