scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Tata Power shares hit fresh record high; here's what analysts say

Feedback

Tata Power shares hit fresh record high; here's what analysts say

Tata Power shares rose 1.53 per cent to scale their new all-time high of Rs 387.75 in Tuesday's trade. At this price, the multibagger stock has gained 112.52 per cent from its one-year low of Rs 182.45, a level seen on March 28 last year.

Tata Power's subsidiary has successfully commissioned a pioneering 1040 kW Bifacial Solar System project with Chengmari Tea Estate, Asia's largest tea estate. Tata Power's subsidiary has successfully commissioned a pioneering 1040 kW Bifacial Solar System project with Chengmari Tea Estate, Asia's largest tea estate.
SUMMARY
  • India Ratings and Research has maintained a stable outlook for the company.
  • IIFL Securities has upgraded Tata Power to 'Add'.
  • Antique Broking has raised their target price for Tata Power's stock to Rs 450 from Rs 422 earlier.

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd rose 1.53 per cent to scale their new all-time high of Rs 387.75 in Tuesday's trade. At this price, the multibagger stock has gained 112.52 per cent from its one-year low of Rs 182.45, a level seen on March 28 last year.

Tata Power's subsidiary -- Tata Power Renewable Energy -- has successfully commissioned a pioneering 1040 kW Bifacial Solar System project with Chengmari Tea Estate, Asia's largest tea estate. The company said it is "the first-ever installation of on-ground bifacial modules in eastern India."

Technical analysts largely suggested optimistic views on the counter. "The stock has seen a very significant upmove. It is looking positive but one should not be aggressive in buying. Wait for some dip or profit-booking," Osho Krishan, Senior Research Analyst - Technical & Derivatives at Angel One, told Business Today TV.

Separately, a market expert has selected Tata Power shares as his top pick from the renewable energy space following the announcement of Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana. "Tata Power is a very good play on the solar roof-top story. It is purely a direct play in this sector," Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities, said during an interaction with BT TV last week.

The government has announced PM Suryodaya Yojana with a target of installing roof-top solar on 1 crore houses.

Analysts from domestic brokerages also remained positive on Tata Power. India Ratings and Research upgraded the rating of the Tata Group firm's long-term issuer rating from 'IND AA' to 'IND AA plus', and maintained the stable outlook.

IIFL Securities has upgraded Tata Power to 'Add'. "Tata Power stands out with its diversification strategy. We assume extension of section 11 for Tata Mundra until FY26, for which earnings move up by 32-45 per cent on unchanged coal prices. Tata Power is also benefited on two fronts: 1) likely pick up in power demand benefiting some of the IPPs which have unfavourable economics; 2) improvement in consumption plus lower AT&C losses leading to superior earnings in the distribution segment," said IIFL Securities.

Brokerage Sharekhan expects the stock to touch the Rs 390 mark. "Tata Power plans to install 1.5-2 GW of renewable energy every year with a target to increase its renewable power portfolio to 70% of total portfolio by 2030. The company has set an aggressive growth target for next 3 years with Revenue/EBITDA/PAT expected to double by FY27 with 90% of PAT coming from core business (versus 40% in FY23) by FY27E," the brokerage said.

Analysts at Antique Broking has raised their target price for Tata Power's stock to Rs 450 from Rs 422 earlier.

(Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and that should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also read | This Jhunjhunwala stock hit 52-week high for two straight sessions; here's why

Also read | ITC shares at Rs 535? Stock price targets, Q3 hits & misses, dividend, analyst views & more

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 30, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Tata Power Company Ltd
Tata Power Company Ltd