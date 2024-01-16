Tata Technologies Q3: Tata group firm to share maiden results on January 25; key details

Tata Technologies Ltd on Tuesday said its board will meet on on January 25 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. This would be the maiden results for Tata Technologies, whose shares debuted on stock exchanges on November 30. On Tuesday, the stock was trading at Rs 1,161.65, down 0.88 per cent. While the Tata group scrip is trading 132 per cent higher than it IPO issue price of Rs 500, it is off the Rs 1,400 level, the scrip hit on Day 1 of its listing.

In an exchange filing, the Tata group firm said: "The meeting of the board of directors of Tata Technologies Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023."

"Further, we would like to inform you that pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Company's Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the Company had intimated its Designated Persons that Trading Window shall remain closed from December 25, 2023, till the expiry of 48 hours from the date said financial results are declared and disseminated to the stock exchanges," it said.

Also read: Hot stocks on January 16: IREDA, Jio Financial, RVNL, YES Bank, ITI and more

Also read: Stock recommendations by analyst for January 16, 2024: JK Paper, KEC and JM Financial

Also read: 77% upside! Analysts bullish on Paytm ahead of Q3 results; here’s why