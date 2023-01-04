scorecardresearch
TCS Q3 results on Monday, Infosys Jan 12, HDFC Bank Jan 14. Full details

HDFC Bank will be the first bank to report December quarter results on January 14. Brokerage Angel One would report quarter results in January 16; ICICI Lombard and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company will report quarterly results on January 17

Midcap IT firm Persistent Systems is due to report December quarter results on January 18. Asian Paints, L&T Technology Services and Mphasis would announce Q3 earnings on January 19

Results reason is around the corner, with IT bellwether TCS ready to kick off the earnings season on Monday, January 9, next week. A handful of IT earnings will follow including that of Infosys, HCL Technologies and Cyient on January 12 and Wipro on January 13.

ICICI Bank (January 21), HDFC AMC (January 24), Bajaj Auto (January 25), Cipla (January 25), Dr Reddy's Labs (January 25), Bajaj Finance (January 27), Bajaj Finserv (January 30) and Bajaj Holdings (January 30) would be some of the key December quarter earnings due later month.

Published on: Jan 04, 2023, 8:46 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 04, 2023, 8:44 AM IST
