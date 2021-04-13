TCS share falls over 4% post Q4 earnings

TCS share slipped over 4% today after the IT behemoth reported its Q4 earnings. Stock of TCS fell 4.35% to Rs 3,100 against previous close of Rs 3,241 on BSE. TCS share opened lower at Rs 3,230 today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 11.56 lakh crore on BSE.

The stock has risen 77.32% in one year and gained 8.64% since the beginning of this year.

On Monday, Tata Consultancy Services reported a 14.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,246 crore from Rs 8,049 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 9.4 per cent YoY to Rs 43,705 crore from Rs 39,946 crore. Order book for the quarter was $9.2 billion, amounting to highest ever TCV in a quarter, TCS said.

On an annual basis, the firm reported a 0.27 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 at Rs 32,430 crore against net profit of Rs 32,340 crore in the previous financial year.

TCS registered revenue from operations at Rs 164,177 crore during FY21, up 4.6 per cent from Rs 156,949 crore in FY20.

Operating margin for the fiscal stood at 25.9 per cent, whereas net margin was 20.3 per cent. Order book at the end of financial year 2020-21 stood at $31.6 billion, up 17.1 per cent YoY.

"All verticals showed good sequential growth, but a couple continue to lag prior year level - BFSI (+7 per cent QoQ, +13.3 per cent YoY), Retail and CPG (+4 per cent QoQ, -0.9 per cent YoY), Life Sciences and Healthcare (+3.8 per cent QoQ, +19.3 per cent YoY), Manufacturing (+3.9 per cent QoQ, +1.3 per cent YoY), Technology and Services (+2.8 per cent QoQ, +3.9 per cent YoY) and Communications and Media (+1.8 per cent QoQ, -4 per cent YoY). On a full year basis, Life Sciences and Healthcare (+17.1 per cent), BFSI (+2.4 per cent) and Technology and Services (+0.2 per cent) showed growth while the rest continue to be below prior year levels," TCS said.

The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 15 per equity share for FY21.

TCS also stated that it has returned Rs 30,664 crore to shareholders via buybacks and dividends during FY21.