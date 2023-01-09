scorecardresearch
TCS shares climb 3%, add Rs 31,000 crore to m-cap ahead of Q3 results

TCS shares rose 3.01 per cent to hit a high of Rs 3,308.95. Thec company's market capitalisation rose to Rs 12,06,755 crore in early trade from Rs 11,75,287 crore on Friday, up Rs 31, 467 crore

TCS is expected to report a 1.9 per cent sequential revenue growth in CC terms compared with a likely 1.2 per cent growth for Infosys, 3 per cent growth for HCL Tech and 1.2 per cent growth for Wipro TCS is expected to report a 1.9 per cent sequential revenue growth in CC terms compared with a likely 1.2 per cent growth for Infosys, 3 per cent growth for HCL Tech and 1.2 per cent growth for Wipro

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed 3 per cent in Monday's trade and topped Rs 12 lakh crore in market capitalisation (m-cap), ahead of the IT major’s  December quarter results. The stock rose 3.01 per cent to hit a high of Rs 3,308.95. The most-valued IT company’s market capitalisation rose to Rs 12,06,755 crore in early trade from Rs 11,75,287 crore on Friday, up Rs 31, 467 crore.

Published on: Jan 09, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 09, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
