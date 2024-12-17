Multibagger railway stock in focus today, here's why 

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd are in focus today after the firm said it has secured a new order from Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Co, a government of Chhattisgarh Undertaking. The Rs 187.41-crore order, involves the construction of nine 132KV transmission lines on a turnkey basis, covering a total route length (RL) of approximately 291 km.

The project is to be executed in 15 months.

The multibagger stock ended on a flat note at Rs 229.10 on BSE on Monday. Total 2.03 lakh shares of Texmaco Rail changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.67 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9,151 crore.

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 141.85 on March 13, 2023 and a 52 week high of Rs 296.60 on July 12, 2024 on BSE.

Texmaco Rail shares have a beta of 1.7, indicating very high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 61.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Texmaco Rail shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

In the last two years, the Texmaco Rail stock has surged 317.68% and gained 647% in three years.

The firm logged a profit of Rs 74.1 crore in Q2 against Rs 24.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue climbed 67% to Rs 1,346 crore in the last quarter from Rs 805 crore a year ago.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 74% to Rs 132 crore from Rs 76.2 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded to 9.8% from 9.5% in the same period last year.

About the company

Texmaco Rail & Engineering manufactures a diverse range of products, such as railway freight cars, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structural’s, loco components and loco shells, steel girders for railway bridges, steel castings, and pressure vessels along with engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) contracts for execution of railway track, signaling and telecommunication projects, rail electrification and automatic fare collection on turnkey basis.