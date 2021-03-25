Top losers today: 5 shares fell up to 5%; Maruti, Bharti Airtel, HUL, Bajaj Auto, NTPC

Indian stock market closed sharply lower for the second straight session on Thursday amid board-based selling as futures and options (F&O) monthly contracts expire today. The S&P BSE Sensex fall 740 points or 1.51 per cent to close at 48,440, and NSE Nifty 50 index dropped 224.5 points or 1.54 per cent to settle at 14,324. Among the individual stocks, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, HUL, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, NTPC, Ultratech Cement were among top losers, while Dr. Reddy, HDFC, ICICI Bank and L&T were among notable losers.

Here's a look at top five gainers on BSE and NSE today:

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India shares were top loser on BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty today. The auto major ended 3.98 per cent lower at Rs 6,786.15 amid surge in volume. During the day's trade, the large cap stock declined as much as 4.41 per cent to hit intraday low of Rs 6,755. As many as 79,000 shares changed hands over the counter as compared to two-week average volume of 35,000 shares. The market cap of Maruti plummets to Rs 2,04,996 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL)

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd. saw its shares falling as much as 3.74 per cent to Rs 2,231.40 on the BSE on Thursday. Paring some of losses, the stock settled at Rs 2,237.70, down 3.47 per cent, on the BSE against previous close price of Rs 2,318.15

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel share price closed down by 2.98 per cent at Rs 508 on the BSE on Thursday. The telecom major's shares touched a high and low of Rs 525 and Rs 499 during the day's trade. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has sanctioned a 'scheme of arrangement' between Bharti Airtel, Bharti Airtel Services, Hughes Communications India and HCIL Comtel, as per a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto was also among top losers on BSE Sensex pack. The shares of the company closed 2.86 per cent lower at Rs 3,501.85. The stock opened marginally higher at Rs 3,610, but slipped in red in line with BSE Sensex. On the volume front, 38,000 shares changed hands over the counter compared to two-week average volume of 46,000 scrips.

NTPC

Shares of state-owned power utility company ended 2.83 per cent lower at Rs 103 on the BSE, against previous close price of Rs 106. The stock declined as much as 3.11 per cent to hit intraday low of Rs 102.70.

