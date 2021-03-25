Indian benchmark indices are expected to open flat to higher on Thursday, tracking muted cues from Asian markets and firm trading at Singapore Nifty futures. At 8:15 AM, the Nifty futures were trading 99 points or 0.68 per cent higher at 14,667 on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Among the individual stocks, listing of Craftsman Automation and Laxmi Organic Industries will be eyed. Anupam Rasayan made a weak opening at Dalal Street on Wednesday. Among others, shares of Bank of India, TVS Motors, Adani Group, Cadila Healthcare, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Green, L&T will in focus today.

On the global front, Asian market were trading higher, paring early losses, undermining weak cues from the US market. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.13 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading 1.07 per cent and 0.06 per cent, respectively. In the overnight trade, Wall Street ended lower, with tech-heavy NASDAQ index fell 2 per cent, while S&P 500 dropped 0.55 per cent and Dow Jones closed flat.

Also read: Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty seen opening flat; Craftsman Automation, Laxmi Organic listing eyed

On Wednesday, Indian benchmark indices ended sharply lower amidst high volatility owing to weak global cues and spike in COVID-19 cases. The BSE Sensex closed at 49,180, down by 871 points or by 1.74 per cent, and the NSE Nifty ended at 14,549, down by 265 points or by 1.79 per cent. The market witnessed broader-based selling with 28 out of 30 BSE index heavyweights ending in red amid fear that second and third wave infections in India and Europe, respectively, are bound to hamper economic recovery. Reports of a potential tax hike in the US also impacted the market sentiment. Among the individual stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra was top loser, falling 4 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and State Bank of India which dropped nearly 3 per cent. Among others, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Reliance and Bajaj Auto fell up to 2 per cent.

Check live updates of Sensex and Nifty trading:

8:45 am: FIIs investment trend

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) stood as net buyer in debt, but turned net seller in debt market on Wednesday. The net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs -29.46 Crore and Rs 181.30 crore.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty trades in green

Indian benchmark indices are expected to open flat to higher on Thursday, tracking muted cues from Asian markets and firm trading at Singapore Nifty futures. At 8:15 AM, the Nifty futures were trading 99 points or 0.68 per cent higher at 14,667 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

8:20 am: Asian markets edge higher

Asian market were trading higher, paring early losses, undermining weak cues from the US market. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.13 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading 1.07 per cent and 0.06 per cent, respectively.

8:15 am: US stocks ended lower

In the overnight trade, Wall Street ended lower, with tech-heavy NASDAQ index fell 2 per cent, while S&P 500 dropped 0.55 per cent and Dow Jones closed flat.

8:10 am: IPO listing

Listing of Craftsman Automation and Laxmi Organic Industries will be eyed. Anupam Rasayan made a weak opening at Dalal Street on Wednesday.

8:05 am: Stock in focus

Shares of Bank of India, TVS Motors, Adani Group, Cadila Healthcare, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Green, L&T will in focus today.