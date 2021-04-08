Top gainers today: UltraTech Cement, Titan, Tech Mahindra rose up to 4.24%

Benchmark indices ended higher in choppy trade today as rising coronavirus cases and restrictions across the country kept investors on the edge. Sensex closed 84.45 points higher at 49,661 and Nifty gained 54 points to 14,873. Financial stocks witnessed profit booking with BSE bankex slipping 227 points to 37,075. Bank Nifty lost 208 points to 32,782.

Top sectoral gainers were consumer durables stocks with their BSE index rising 833 points to 33,092. BSE metal index too rose 694 points to 16,338.

Of 19 BSE sectoral indices, 14 closed in green.

Here's a look at top five Sensex gainers today.

UltraTech Cement: The large cap stock hit all time high of Rs 7,049.9 today . The share ended 4.24% higher at Rs 7,042 on BSE. The stock has gained 4.58% in the last 2 days. The share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Titan: Titan Company share closed 3.95% higher at Rs 1,573.75 on BSE. The stock has gained after 3 days of consecutive fall. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1583.9, rising 4.62% against previous close. Titan Company share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Tech Mahindra: The IT sector stock ended 2.52% higher at Rs 1,028 on BSE. The stock gained 3.78% in the last 2 days.The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1049.55 climbing 4.64% on BSE. Tech Mahindra share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Nestle India: The FMCG stock closed 1.66% higher at Rs 17,709 on BSE. The share has risen 4.73% in three sessions. Nestle India stock stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

TCS: The IT stock closed 1.40% higher at Rs 3,316 on BSE. The large cap share has gained 4.76% in the last two days. TCS share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 12.27 lakh crore.