Top stocks to watch: YES Bank, DHFL, Ashok Leyland, Indian Overseas Bank, Ujjivan Financial Service, HT Media and others

Stocks in the news: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday's trading session based on recent and latest news developments:

YES Bank: The stock of the private sector lender will be in focus a day ahead of its board meets to consider various options for raising funds. YES Bank share on Wednesday closed 7.65% higher at Rs 68.25 on Sensex and ended 8.31% higher at Rs 68.40 on Nifty. The stock was top gainer on both indices.

DHFL: HFC announced that trading window for trading in the company's equity shares shall continue to remain closed for designated persons till 48 hours from the declaration of the financial results of the company for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2019.

Ashok Leyland: The stock of the second-largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in India will in focus as the firm signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Axis Bank to enter into a strategic financing partnership for two years. The MoU will enable both Ashok Leyland and Axis Bank to offer customized financial solutions to the customers based across India, including semi-urban and rural regions.

Indian Overseas Bank: The lender announced that inform that the Reserve Bank of India has levied a penalty on the bank of Rs 3.30 lakh, under the FEMA Act of 1999. The bank has taken necessary measures to strengthen internal controls for avoiding such recurrence.

Ujjivan Financial Services: The stock will be in focus after the firm disclosed details of the proposed IPO of its subsidiary Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. The IPO will open on December 2 and close on December 4. The IPO will have a price band of Rs 36-Rs 37. Bids can be placed for a minimum of 400 equity shares and in multiples of 400 shares thereafter.

MOIL Ltd: Company announced that Satish Gavai, a nominee director and Sangita Gairola, an independent director has been ceased to be the director of the Board of MOIL.

Rane Holdings: Company announced that ICRA rating agency has reaffirmed long term rating to Rs 50 crore bank facilities at AA- with outlook as the stable and withdrawn rating assigned to Rs 10 crore commercial paper at A1+, on the request of the company.

HT Media Limited: Company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company namely, Shine HR Tech Limited on 26th November 2019, to pursue Digital business. HTML will acquire 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs. 5,00,000 as subscribed to the Memorandum of Association of SHTL.

NMDC: Company said Pradip Bhargava, Syamal Kumar Sarkar and Shyam Murari Nigam ceased to be independent directors from the Board of NMDC Limited with effect from 27th November 2019, consequent upon completion of their tenure in terms of Ministry of Steel, Government of India.

Unitech Limited: Company's Board of Directors has appointed Hemangi Dhir as an additional non-executive independent director on the board of the company effective from November 27, 2019, for a term of five years, subject to the approval of the members in the general meeting.

Websol Energy System: Stock of Websol Energy System will be in focus as the firm said it would hold a meeting of its board on December 3 to raise funds/issue securities through public or private placement and consider the proposal to to issue a notice to shareholders to approve such fundraising.