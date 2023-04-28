scorecardresearch
Business Today
UltraTech Cement Q4 results: Normalised profit up 13% at Rs 1,666 crore; Rs 38 dividend announced

UltraTech Cement said its domestic sales grew 15 per cent for the quarter. Operating Ebitda for the quarter improved to Rs 1,060 per million tonne (mt) from Rs 900 per mt in the last quarter.

UltraTech said it registered 100 million tonne of production, dispatches and sales in FY23. This was backed by an effective capacity utilisation of 95 per cent during the March quarter and 84 per cent for the year

UltraTech Cement on Friday said its normalised consolidated profit rose 12.71 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,666 crore in the March quarter compared with Rs 1,478 crore (before one-time extraordinary gains) in the corresponding quarter of last year. Consolidated net sales for the quarter grew 19 per cent YoY to Rs 18,436 crore from Rs 15,557 crore in the same quarter last year.

UltraTech Cement said its domestic sales grew 15 per cent for the quarter. Operating Ebitda for the quarter improved to Rs 1,060 per million tonne (mt) from Rs 900 per mt in the last quarter, it said. In its fourth quarter update, UltraTech said it commissioned cement capacity of 5.6 million tonne per annum (MTPA), taking total grey cement capacity of the company to 126.95 MTPA in India.

UltraTech Cement said its capital and financial resources remain fully protected and its liquidity position is adequately covered. The cement maker said it continues to remain committed to all its business associates. Demand for cement across all sectors continues to remain strong which augur well for the company, it said.

The company board recommended a dividend of Rs 38 per share, aggregating Rs 1,097.01 crore.

In a BSE filing, UltraTech Cement said it achieved the unique distinction of registering 100 million tonne of production, dispatches and sales in FY23. This was backed by an effective capacity utilisation of 95 per cent during the March quarter and 84 per cent capacity utilisation for the year. The company said it saw 17 per cent increase in energy cost YoY and 4 per cent lower QoQ. Prices of pet coke and coal increased 18 per cent YoY. Raw material cost was up 9 per cent YoY on account of increase in cost of fly ash, slag and gypsum, it said.Premium products mix contributed to 20.4 per cent of trade sales, up 26 per cent YoY. 

Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) network increased to 231 plants spread across more than 100 cities, UltraTech Cement said.

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 28, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
