This Jhunjhunwala stock rose 8%, hit record high today; price targets for the multibagger 

Shares of VA Tech Wabag hit their record high, rising for the fourth straight session on Monday. The Jhunjhunwala stock climbed 8.28% to Rs 1694 today against the previous close of Rs 1564.60 on BSE. Market cap of VA Tech Wabag climbed to Rs 10,379 crore. The multibagger stock has gained 277% in a year and risen 538% in two years. A total of 0.72 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.77 crore on BSE. VA Tech Wabag stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 50 lakh shares or 8.04% stake in the firm at the end of the June 2024 quarter.

The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 438.45 on October 13, 2023.

Brokerages are mostly bullish on outlook of the multibagger stock.

Axis Securities has initiated coverage on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,700 per share.

"We initiate coverage on Va Tech Wabag Ltd. (VTW) with a BUY recommendation. Our recommendation is supported by a) Strong industry tailwinds, b) Improving profitability, c) Robust Order book, and d) Expanding offerings. The stock currently trades at 18x FY26E EPS. We value the stock at 23x FY26E EPS and initiate coverage with a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,700/share," said the brokerage.

Axis Securities expects strong industry tailwinds, improving profitability, robust order book, and expanding offerings for the firm, said the brokerage. The stock currently trades at 18 times FY26E EPS but Axis Securities values the stock at 23 times FY26E EPS.

Another domestic brokerage ICICI Securities is bullish and assigned a buy call with a price target of Rs 1,541 against the earlier target of Rs 1,445.

Wabag has shed the flab, cleaned up its balance sheet and improved its margin over the last 24 months, said the brokerage.

"VA Tech Wabag (Wabag) bagged a mammoth order of Rs 2,700 crore (equivalent to its FY24 revenue) from the Middle East for a desalination plant – the entire order is for EPC. As a result, Wabag’s EPC order book (OB) is now close to INR 79bn or >3x book to bill ratio. Order inflow (OI) has been a concern for the last 18 months – FY24/Q1FY25 OI undershot Street’s expectations (lower than revenues). At the beginning of the fiscal, management had indicated a good bidding pipeline from Middle East. It had also pre-qualified to bid for Egyptian desalination contracts to bid up to 1000mld. Note – Middle East/Egypt have a strong pipeline of desalination contracts, " said the brokerage.

Domestic brokerage Sharekhan has assigned a price target of Rs 1,700 to the stock.

"Va Tech’s focus on technologically advanced EP projects, industrial and international projects, and increasing share of O&M contracts would improve margins, cash flows, and working capital cycle. We maintain BUY with a revised price target of Rs 1,700, given its strong order inflow, promising pipeline, and margin tailwinds. The stock trades at a P/E of ~21.5x its FY2026E EPS," said Sharekhan.

VA Tech Wabag Limited is engaged in the water treatment field. The company's principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction and operational management of drinking water, waste water treatment, industrial water treatment and desalination plants. It provides solutions for drinking water treatment, industrial and process water treatment, water reclamation, sea and brackish water desalination, municipal waste water treatment, industrial waste water treatment and sludge treatment.