scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Vedanta announces 5th interim dividend of Rs 20.50 per share; CFO Ajay Goel resigns

Feedback

Vedanta announces 5th interim dividend of Rs 20.50 per share; CFO Ajay Goel resigns

Promoters held 69.69 per cent stake in Vedanta as of December 31. They would be entitled to Rs 5,311 crore in dividends. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Friday, April 7, Vedanta said.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Vedanta also announced the resignation of Ajay Goel from the post of acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company effective from close of business hours on April 9 to pursue career outside of the Group Vedanta also announced the resignation of Ajay Goel from the post of acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company effective from close of business hours on April 9 to pursue career outside of the Group

Vedanta on Tuesday declared a fifth interim dividend of Rs 20.50 per share, amounting to Rs 7,621 crore. With this, the Anil Agarwal-led mining giant has announced total dividend of Rs 101.50 per share for FY23 so far. The dividend payments for FY23 stood at Rs 37,733 crore.

Promoters held 69.69 per cent stake in Vedanta as of December 31. They would be entitled to Rs 5,311 crore in the fifth dividend. The record date for the same is Friday, April 7, Vedanta said.

Vedanta also announced the resignation by acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ajay Goel effective from close of business hours on April 9. Goel will pursue career outside of the group.

"The company and board placed on record its appreciation for the commitment and contribution made by him during his tenure and wish him very best for his future endeavours. The company will announce the details of the successor in due course and the same shall accordingly be intimated to the stock exchanges," Vedanta said.

Vedanta dividend

Before this, Vedanta had announced an interim dividend of Rs 12.50 per equity share, amounting to Rs 4,647 crore. It announced its third interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per share in November, amounting to Rs 6,505 crore. Its second interim dividend came in July 2022 when the Anil Agarwal company announced a dividend of Rs 19.50 per share, amounting to Rs 7,250 crore.

Before that, Vedanta announced its first interim dividend of Rs 31.50 per share in April, amounting to Rs 11,710 crore. The four dividends that Vedanta paid earlier totalled Rs 81 per share and amounted to Rs 30,112 crore.   

The dividend yield for Vedanta at Tuesday's closing price of Rs 274.70 stood at 29.54 per cent. Vedanta announced dividends of Rs 45 per share for FY22, Rs 9.50 per share for FY21 and Rs 3.90 per share in FY20.

The mining giant had cash and cash equivalents of Rs 23,474 crore and gross debt of Rs 61,550 crore on a consolidated basis, as on December 31, as per the recent quarterly results. 

Recently, Hindustan Zinc announced its fourth interim dividend for FY23. The Anil Agarwal-led company announced a dividend of Rs 26 per share, amounting to Rs 10,986 crore. The dividend announced by the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and sixth-largest silver producer globally will help Vedanta earn Rs 7,132 crore in dividend payout on 2,74,31,54,310 shares it held in the company as of December-end.

Vedanta held 64.92 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc as of December 31.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 28, 2023, 5:51 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement