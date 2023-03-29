Vedanta dividend: Record date, payment date, dividend history & more

Vedanta has declared its fifth interim dividend of Rs 20.50 per share, totalling Rs 7,621 crore, taking its FY23 dividend tally to Rs 101.50 per share for the financial year.

The ex-date for the same is set at April 6; the record date for determining eligible shareholders is April 7 and the actual dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on April 27. Promoters held 69.69 per cent stake in Vedanta as of December 31. They would be entitled to Rs 5,311 crore in the fifth dividend.

On Wednesday, shares of Vedanta rose 1.3 per cent to Rs 277.85 level on BSE. Excluding the just announced dividend, Vedanta's dividend yield stands at 29.15 per cent. Its dividend yield stood 11.15 per cent in FY22, 4.15 per cent in FY21, 6.02

The Anil Agarwal-led company has announced a whopping Rs 37,733 crore in total dividend in FY23, which is against Rs 16,689 crore dividend payments (Rs 45 per share) in FY22, Rs 3,519 crore (Rs 9.50 per share) in FY21 and Rs 1,444 crore (Rs 3.90 per share) dividend payout in FY20.

Before Tuesday's dividend announcement, the Vedanta board approved fourth dividend of Rs 12.50 per equity share, amounting to Rs 4,647 crore in January. It announced its third interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per share in November, amounting to Rs 6,505 crore. Its second interim dividend came in July 2022 when the mining giant announced a dividend of Rs 19.50 per share, amounting to Rs 7,250 crore.

Vedanta's first interim dividend for FY23 came in April 2022 when it announced a payout of Rs 31.50 per share, amounting to Rs 11,710 crore. The four payouts by totalled Rs 30,112 crore (Rs 81 per share).

The mining giant had cash and cash equivalents of Rs 23,474 crore and gross debt of Rs 61,550 crore on a consolidated basis, as on December 31, as per the recent quarterly results.

Recently, Hindustan Zinc announced its fourth interim dividend for FY23. The Anil Agarwal-led company announced a dividend of Rs 26 per share, amounting to Rs 10,986 crore. The dividend announced by the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and sixth-largest silver producer globally will help Vedanta earn Rs 7,132 crore in dividend payout on 2,74,31,54,310 shares it held in the company as of December-end.

