scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Vikas EcoTech shares rebound 4% after Q1 results, debt reductions plans

Feedback

Vikas EcoTech shares rebound 4% after Q1 results, debt reductions plans

Vikas EcoTech has paid back Rs 7 crore in order to reduce bank-debt to Rs 65 crore. The company has reduced its bank-debt substantially from its peak at Rs 96.2 crore.

Vikas EcoTech reported a slight increase in the net profit from operations on a year-on-year (YoY) basis at Rs 1.55 crore in the June 30 quarter. Vikas EcoTech reported a slight increase in the net profit from operations on a year-on-year (YoY) basis at Rs 1.55 crore in the June 30 quarter.
SUMMARY
  • Shares of Vikas Ecotech rebounded 4% on Wednesday.
  • The company is planning to become debt free in FY24.
  • The company reported a light increase in net profit in Q1.

Shares of Vikas Ecotech rebounded from its early cuts and surged 4 per cent during the session on Wednesday after the company announced a strong quarter performance for the quarter ended on June 30, 2023. The company also announced to reduce its debt in order to become debt free.

Vikas EcoTech reported a slight increase in the net profit from operations on a year-on-year (YoY) basis at Rs 1.55 crore in the June 30 quarter. The company's net profit came in at Rs 1.46 crore in the same quarter previous year, it said in an exchange filing. Vikas EcoTech has paid back Rs 7 crore in order to reduce bank-debt to Rs 65 crore. The company has reduced its bank-debt substantially from its peak at Rs 96.2 crore. The company has set a goal for becoming a 100 per cent debt-free entity within the current financial year, it said in another exchange filing. Shares of Vikas EcoTech rebounded about 4 per cent to Rs 3.04 from its low at Rs 2.93 apiece. The company's total market capitalization stood close to Rs 350 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 3 in the previous trading session on Monday. Post the current prepayment, the company intends also to payback additional Rs 10 crore before the close of this quarter, bringing down the debt levels to about Rs 55 crore, supporting it to achieve its 'zero-debt' status withing the financial year 2023-24, it added. The company had recently announced that it has received an order worth Rs 50 crore for more than 1000 tonnes of niche grades of thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), thermoplastic rubber (TPR), thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV), organotin heat stabilizers (MTM), and flame-retardant aluminum trihydrate (ATH) compounds.

Prior to this, Vikas EcoTech ventured into Green infrastructure development projects in collaboration with ARM Estate Projects, which had an estimated cost of about Rs 50 crore including the cost of lands and the expenses for the construction and development of commercial buildings at two locations in Gurugram, Haryana.

Also read: Hot stocks on August 16, 2023: Suzlon Energy, Tejas Networks, Infosys, IRFC, IndiGo and more

The New Delhi-based Vikas EcoTech is engaged in the business of specialty polymers for applications in sectors like electrical, infrastructure, packaging, and automotive, among others. The company had recently launched funds through qualified institutional placement, while also reducing debt from its books.

Also read: Infosys shares in focus on $1.6 billion deal with Liberty Global

Also read: IndiGo shares in focus as Gangwal family may sell stake today via block deal

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 16, 2023, 3:21 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Vikas Ecotech Ltd
Vikas Ecotech Ltd