Vodafone Idea FPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP and listing date

Vodafone Idea is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Tuesday, April 23. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Wednesday, April 24. The largest follow-on public offering (FPO) of Indian markets by the telecom player had received a strong response from the investors.



The FPO of Vodafone Idea ran between April 18 and April 22. The company had offered its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 10-11 per share with a lot size of 1,298 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 18,000 crore from its follow-on offering, which was entirely an fresh share sale of up to 16,36,36,36,363 equity shares by its promoters and other shareholders.



The issue was overall subscribed a total of 6.36 times. The quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 17.56 times The quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 4.13 times. The portions reserved for retail investors saw bidding for only 92 per cent during the three-day bidding process.



Grey market premium (GMP) of Vodafone Idea has seen a recovery after a sharp correction following the closure of the bidding process. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 1.20 per share, suggesting a listing pop of around 10-11 per cent for the investors. However, it was around Rs 0.50 on the last day of bidding, while at Rs 1.70 before the bidding kicked-off.



Incorporated in March 1995, Vodafone Idea is a telecommunications player, which provides voice, data, and value-added services across 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, such as short messaging and digital services for enterprises and consumers. It offers mobile and fixed services to 300M+ customers in 17 countries.



Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue on the back of anticipated tariff hikes, growth in average revenue per user (ARPU), capacity expansion and growth reduction plans. Analysts believed that the fundraising will help the company in its financial crunch. However, they also cite user base growth and execution of revival plans to be the key things to watch out for.



Jefferies India, Axis Capital and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Vodafone Idea FPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company are likely to debut on both BSE and NSE, with April 25, Thursday being the likely date of listing.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Vodafone Idea, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Vodafone Idea Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.



1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.





Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

