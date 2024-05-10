Vodafone Idea says Q4 results on Thursday, May 16; here's earnings preview

Vodafone Idea Ltd on Friday said its board would consider and approve financial results for the March quarter and the full financial year ended March 31, on Thursday, May 16. In a filing to stock exchanges the telecom operator said pursuant to applicable regulations of Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the board of directors of Vodafone Idea will be held to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Ahead of its earnings, Emkay Global in a preview note said it expects subscriber loss to continue for Vodafone Idea. It sees a loss of 45 subscribers against 46 lakh loss in the December quarter.

"We believe Vi would add 10 lakh 4G subscribers against 9 lakh additions in Q3FY24. ARPU is set to rise 1.1 per cent QoQ to Rs 147, led by increased prices of entry-level plans and up-trending, though it was slightly offset by 1 less day in Q4 vs Q3," Emkay said.

Overall, Emkay Global expects for Vodafone Idea to decline 0.8 per cent QoQ. It said Q4 margin growth would be flattish, with margin increasing a tad by 10 bps QoQ to 40.9 per cent, owing to lower marketing expenses.

Nuvama expects Vodafone Idea to report a core loss of Rs 7,307 crore compared with Rs 7,741.40 crore in the December and a loss of Rs 6,396 crore in the year-ago quarter. It sees revenue for the telecom operator rising 2 per cent YoY to Rs 10,779 crore against Rs 10,531 crore YoY.

"We estimate moderate revenue growth of 1 per cent QoQ, on 2 per cent ARPU increase and flat subscriber base. Ebitda margins to expand by 90bps QoQ. Key monitorables: update on fund raising plans; plans to increase network capacity and arrest subscriber decline," it Nuvama said.

Vodafone Idea said the trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed from April 1, 2024 and will remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of financials results i.e. up to May 18, 2024 (both days inclusive).

On Friday, the stock was trading at R 12.66, down 0.08 per cent.