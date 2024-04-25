Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, Suzlon Energy shares: Companies with highest number of shares on D-Street

Shares of Vodafone Idea strengthened its position at the bourses in terms of equity, that is the total number of shares owned and held by all the shareholders of the company. The company was already leading the India stock exchanges, but listing of FPO shares cemented its position further.

Related Articles

Prior to the listing of FPO securities, Vodafone Idea had an equity base of 5,012 crore equity shares as of Wednesday. In the FPO, the company allocated more than 1,636 crore equity shares to the investors, which pushed the total equity base to 6,648 core equity shares of the company, making it the biggest company in India in terms of outstanding shares.



The total market capitalization of Vodafone Idea briefly topped Rs 90,000 crore mark on Thursday at a price of Rs 13.50, after the listing of its recently issued securities. Vodafone Idea launched India's biggest follow-on public offer (FPO) of Rs 18,000 crore, which was open for bidding between April 18 and April 22, issuing shares at Rs 11 apiece.



In terms of equity base, Vodafone Idea is followed by YES Bank, which ranks second in the list. The private lender has an equity base of more than 2,876.78 crore shares. The lender's market capitalization stood at Rs 74,000 crore on Thursday at a price of Rs 25.72, mostly flat.



Indian Overseas Bank stood third in the list, with a total equity base of more than 1,890.24 equity shares. The state run lender surged about 4 per cent to Rs 65.58 during the trading session Monday, commanding a total market capitalization of about Rs 1.24 lakh crore.



Another state-run company, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has a total equity base of 1,412.12 crore equity shares and commands a total market capitalization of more than Rs 2.40 lakh crore. Suzlon Energy and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) have an equity base of 1,361.28 crore shares and 1,306.85 equity shares, respectively.



Among the blue-chip companies, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has an equity base of 1,258 crore shares. ITC and Tata Steel, with an equity base of 1,248.47 crore shares and 1,248.35 crore shares, respectively, are other blue-chips having an equity base of more than 1,000 crore equity shares at the Indian bourses.